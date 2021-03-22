Islanders show improvement but fall to Columbus 3-0

Grand Island coach Benny Hanaphy said he liked the effort against Columbus.

But the Islanders still fell short.

The Discoverers held a 1-0 lead for much of the contest, but added two goals in the late stages during a 3-0 victory over Grand Island on a very cold and rainy Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Hanaphy said he felt the effort was a lot better than it was in their 5-0 loss to Omaha Central on Saturday, but still feels the Islanders can do better.

“I felt we worked harder and we weren’t as intimidated when we get the ball,” he said. “But I felt we kick it away way too much. I feel we are better than that. But the effort is there and that’s something we can build from that. Now we can start working on when we get the ball and organizing it more.”

The goalkeepers of Haven Waterman and Magda Kori kept the Islanders in the ballgame. The two combined for 18 saves against the Columbus attacks. The only goal in the first half came on a shot by Joey Long from about 25 yards out 10 minutes into the contest.

Ellie Thompson and Addison Kudron scored the final two goals for Columbus in the final stages.