Islanders split games with Columbus

Grand Island Senior High wrapped up its regular season with two starkly different results Monday.
The Islanders pounded out 14 hits, including five for extra bases, to down Columbus 8-3 in the first game of a doubleheader.
But the Discoverers reversed things in the nightcap and collected 11 hits while blanking Grand Island 7-0.
“(The players) came out and scored every inning except the sixth in game one,” Islanders coach Taylor Graves said. “They were on fire offensively and I thought they did a great job.
“Then I thought we had a really flat game two. When you don’t score any runs, you can’t win the game.”
Grand Island (16-25) trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the second inning in the opener. Emma Tennant tied it up with an RBI single, and the Islanders went up for good on Ava Dunning’s RBI double in the third.
“I think their heads were in it and they were focused,” Graves said. “They were up for it, they were cheering each other on and they had great energy.”
Adriana Cabello limited the Discoverers (17-20) to six hits while striking out two and walking none.
Leslie Ramos, Brittina Titman and Tennant all had two hits, but they trailed sophomore Braelyn Sindelar.
The third baseman/pitcher went 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs. She added three more hits, including a double, in the second game to finish 7 for 7.
“She was focused tonight, and you could tell,” Graves said. “She was up there ready to hit. She was adjusting to where the pitch was thrown and hitting it. I thought she did a great job.”
But the Islanders only managed a total of three other hits against Emma Riedmiller in the loss. She struck out two and walked one in recording the shutout, the first since suffered by G.I. since Aug. 31.
Now the Islanders move into district play Wednesday at Lincoln’s Doris Bair Softball Complex.
“We’ve got some work to do (Tuesday),” Graves said. “Then I think if we come ready to play, we have a really good opportunity.”
Third-seeded Grand Island opens the double-elimination tournament against second-seeded Fremont. The Tigers (27-11) defeated the Islanders three times this season – 8-5, 8-7 and 16-2.
“I think if we come ready to play, we could surprise them,” Graves said. “I think we could get the win if we show up and hit the ball like we’re capable of.”