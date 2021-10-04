Islanders split games with Columbus

Grand Island Senior High wrapped up its regular season with two starkly different results Monday.

The Islanders pounded out 14 hits, including five for extra bases, to down Columbus 8-3 in the first game of a doubleheader.

But the Discoverers reversed things in the nightcap and collected 11 hits while blanking Grand Island 7-0.

“(The players) came out and scored every inning except the sixth in game one,” Islanders coach Taylor Graves said. “They were on fire offensively and I thought they did a great job.

“Then I thought we had a really flat game two. When you don’t score any runs, you can’t win the game.”

Grand Island (16-25) trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the second inning in the opener. Emma Tennant tied it up with an RBI single, and the Islanders went up for good on Ava Dunning’s RBI double in the third.

“I think their heads were in it and they were focused,” Graves said. “They were up for it, they were cheering each other on and they had great energy.”

Adriana Cabello limited the Discoverers (17-20) to six hits while striking out two and walking none.