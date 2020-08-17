Taylor Graves has already faced some unusual challenges entering her first season as the Grand Island Senior High softball coach.
Due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, early summer workouts didn’t look like they usually would for the Islanders under their new coach.
“It was definitely different,” Graves said. “We had to emphasize skill work. On June 22, you could have 25 out at a time, but we have 40 girls on the team who want to be together. We divided some of the older girls with some younger girls, and some practices we had mostly varsity level players and some we had JV level.
“But the girls put in everything they had no matter what the situation was.”
That has continued once official practices began last week.
“Things are going well so far,” Graves said. “The girls are embracing wearing masks and social distancing. They want to play this season.”
While things surrounding practices look different this year, once the games begin some familiar faces are poised to lead Grand Island.
Five starters return to form the foundation of Graves’ first squad.
Senior third baseman Kamdyn Barrientos was an All-Heartland Super Squad selection last year after hitting .444 and breaking the school record for doubles in a season by two with 17.
She had 49 RBIs and 48 runs, which were both third in Grand Island Senior High history.
Senior catcher/first baseman Julie Myers enters the season with a hot bat after carrying a .524 average over the summer. Senior second baseman Sydney Cobler, junior catcher/shortstop Leslie Ramos and junior outfielder Brianne Lawver help give Grand Island experience all over the field.
“I think we’ll be a really strong defensive team,” Graves said. “Our five returning starters have great gloves. We should be sound defensively.”
The coach said the returning starters will help out the team in ways that won’t always show up in the stats or directly on the scoreboard.
“They’re leaders,” she said. “They help out with what I’m doing. They let everybody know that this is coach’s expectations and what we need to do. It’s helpful that they get everyone together.
“Anytime you have a new coach, things are going to be a little different. They are really helping the team with those changes.”
With uncertainty surrounding the fall high school sports season, the Islanders won’t focus on anything too far down the road.
“We want to win every pitch,” Graves said. “We want to stay in games and keep our intensity up.”
Graves — who was the head softball coach at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia, Missouri, from June 2016 to May 2019 — will make her debut with the Islanders Thursday with a home doubleheader against Lincoln East.
