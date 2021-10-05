Islanders survive, hold off Gators in five sets

It’s easy to say Grand Island Senior High survived in its match against Lincoln North Star.
The Islanders won the first two sets, only to see the Gators come back to force a fifth.
But Grand Island didn’t let the rally bother it as it came together, got out to a lead and held off a late North Star rally to win 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 29-31, 15-13 Tuesday at Senior High.
“We found a way to win,” GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said. “We stayed together after giving up that 2-0 lead. We didn’t give up and I’m proud of the girls for doing that.”
Most of the night, the Gators had a tough time stopping the duo of Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos, who led the Islanders with 22 and 20 kills, respectively.
The Islanders had a chance to take the match earlier after fighting back from a 24-20 fourth-set deficit. But a service error, a Rylie Huff block, a Haedyn Hoos kill and a Claire Kelly ace serve tied it at 24-all.
Grand Island had chances to put the match away twice but two missed serves gave North Star life. The Gators finally put the set away on their eighth try on an Islander error.
North Star coach Kristi Nelson-Hitz said the Gators haven’t had much luck with the kind of sets they won in the fourth during the season.
“We have lost those kind of sets more than we have won so that was encouraging to see us win that set. And some of the rallies were pretty ugly. We really scrapped to win that set,” she said.
The Islanders got out to an early lead thanks to Traudt and Hoos, who combined to have four kills during the early portion of the fifth set. But Grand Island got a spark from sophomore Kiera Jones, who came off the bench after Huff went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Jones had a kill and block to help give the Islanders a 12-7 lead.
“She made some key plays for us in that fifth set and (middle blocker) is not an easy position to come into,” Ehrke said. “Her getting a kill and a block for us felt like icing on the cake.”
North Star didn’t go away. Kills from Macy Rath and Abby Lottman, along with two Islander errors, cut the deficit to 13-11. A Hoos kill gave the Islanders match point, but North Star fought off two before an error ended the match.
Roth led North Star with 17 kills, while Hailey Boltz added eight. Abby Lottman dished out 27 assists.
Nelson-Hitz said youth played a factor as the Gators played five sophomores and one freshman during the match but she was happy to see the Gators respond to force a fifth. They had 16 hitting errors, including four in the fifth.
“The mistakes we made were young mistakes. But I’m happy with the way we fought back and Grand Island is a tough place to play,” she said. “They made it tough on us but the match could have gone either way. We just made a few more errors.”
Ehrke said the Gators played better in the third and fourth sets, especially on blocking where they had six in the two sets and the Islanders didn’t do a good job responding to it.
“They really started to play better at the net, especially with their block,” he said. “We just second guessed our shot selection and kept hitting their block and it kind of got to our heads. And we missed some key serves at key times, especially in that fourth set.”
Grand Island had 14 blocks in the match with Kaiden Dahner leading the way with eight, while Huff added five. Kelly dished out 51 assists for the Islanders.
Ehrke said the match was pretty stressful but was happy to see the Islanders pick up their seventh consecutive victory.
“There were so many ups and downs. We go up 2-0 then they rally back to force a fifth,” Ehrke said. “It was back and forth and I had to call both of my timeouts late in the fifth. North Star did a great job of stopping some big runs that we had and we missed some key serves. They did a great job of picking up balls.
“But I think we’re playing with confidence and that’s a big factor in volleyball because once you start winning, it becomes contagious, almost like an addiction, and you want to keep doing it. I feel like we’re becoming more of a winning team.”
The Islanders will be on the road to take on Bellevue East Thursday.