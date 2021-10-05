Islanders survive, hold off Gators in five sets

“The mistakes we made were young mistakes. But I’m happy with the way we fought back and Grand Island is a tough place to play,” she said. “They made it tough on us but the match could have gone either way. We just made a few more errors.”

Ehrke said the Gators played better in the third and fourth sets, especially on blocking where they had six in the two sets and the Islanders didn’t do a good job responding to it.

“They really started to play better at the net, especially with their block,” he said. “We just second guessed our shot selection and kept hitting their block and it kind of got to our heads. And we missed some key serves at key times, especially in that fourth set.”

Grand Island had 14 blocks in the match with Kaiden Dahner leading the way with eight, while Huff added five. Kelly dished out 51 assists for the Islanders.

Ehrke said the match was pretty stressful but was happy to see the Islanders pick up their seventh consecutive victory.