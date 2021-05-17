Islanders take second in A-4 meet to qualify for state tournament

Holling said his day wasn’t exactly the best as he felt his short game was what hurt him the most. He made only one birdie on the day.

“I don’t think I hit it overly bad, but my putting wasn’t the best,” Holling said. “I hit a lot of shots that gave me a chance for a birdie on some holes that I just make didn’t make. I only hit one birdie today which is a lot less than what I’ve hit in past tournaments where I’ve usually had close to four to five.”

Kuebler said he felt Kosmicki could have golfed a little better and added the other golfers did their part. Prestin Vilia shot an 82, while Jared Leheckha had an 83 and Kenkel carded an 85.

“Henry had an up and down day today. He was doing very well until about 8 or 9. He started to leak a stroke here and there and continued on until about 10 or 11. He righted the ship for a good solid couple holes. He came in strong but shaky for a couple of holes,” Kuebler said. “The other golfers were very solid. They had a couple of loose holes here and there but they had solid days for us.

“But we’re still waiting to see who we could be.”

The lowest score the Islanders shot this season is a 304.