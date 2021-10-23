Islanders, Vikings to open playoffs on road

By The Independent Sports Staff

Grand Island Senior High and Northwest hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs Friday.

The Islanders are the No. 11 seed in Class A, which was determined by a coin flip with No. 12 seed Lincoln East. That sent Grand Island (6-3) to Omaha to take on Creighton Prep (7-2) at Burke Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

In Class B, ninth-seeded Northwest (5-4) heads to No. 8 Waverly (6-3) for a battle of Vikings and a rematch of a Waverly win in the regular season.

Also in Class B, second-seeded Aurora (7-2) hosts No. 15 Lexington (4-5).

In Class C-1, No. 8 Broken Bow hosts No. 9 and defending state champion Pierce in a meeting of 7-2 teams while No. 16 seed Adams Central (6-3) plays at top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (9-0).

In Class C-2, No. 3-seeded and defending state champion Ord (8-1) hosts No. 14 Centennial (5-4) while fifth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1) is at home against No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4).

The only area six-man game is No. 13 seed Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0).