Islanders, Vikings to open playoffs on road

Prep Football Playoffs Glance
Class A
First Round
Friday, October 29
Omaha North (4-5) at Millard South (9-0)
Columbus (7-2) at North Platte (6-3)
Lincoln East (6-3) at Gretna (8-1)
Kearney (4-5) at Elkhorn South (8-1)
Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at Bellevue West (8-1)
Grand Island (6-3) at Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2)
Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Omaha Burke (7-2)
Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at Omaha Westside (9-0)
Class B
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
McCook (4-5) at Bennington (9-0)
Northwest (5-4) at Waverly (6-3)
Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at Seward (7-2)
York (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-1)
Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 3 Plattsmouth (9-0)
Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)
Beatrice (6-3) at Scottsbluff (7-2)
Lexington (4-5) at Aurora (7-2)
Class C-1
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Adams Central (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Pierce (7-2) at Broken Bow (7-2)
Battle Creek (6-3) at Chadron (9-0)
Fort Calhoun (7-2) at Columbus Scotus (8-1)
Wayne (5-4) at Boone Central (8-1)
Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at Milford (8-1)
Boys Town (6-3) at Kearney Catholic (9-0)
Wahoo (6-3) at Auburn (7-2)
Class C-2
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Crofton (5-4) at Norfolk Catholic (8-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at Yutan (8-1)
Bishop Neumann (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)
Oakland-Craig (5-4) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
Sutton (6-3) at Aquinas (7-2)
Centennial (5-4) at Ord (8-1)
Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)
Class D-1
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
Stanton (7-1) at Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 6 p.m.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m.
Nebraska Christian (5-3) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-1)
Perkins County (6-2) at Arapahoe (8-0)
Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at Hitchcock County (7-1)
Cross County (7-1) at Weeping Water (8-0)
Sutherland (5-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0)
Class D-2
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 29
Mead (4-4) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 3 p.m.
Leyton (9-2) at Osceola (7-1), 3 p.m.
Johnson-Brock (6-2) at Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m.
Elgin/Pope John (5-3) at Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.
BDS (5-3) at Pender (8-0)
Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at Mullen (7-1), 7 p.m.
Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.
Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)
Six Man
First round
Friday, Oct. 29
Sioux County (4-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)
Silver Lake (5-3) at Parkview Christian (6-2)
McCool Junction (7-1) at Franklin (7-1)
Spalding Academy (7-1) at Sterling (8-0)
Pawnee City (5-3) at Red Cloud (8-0)
Hay Springs (5-3) at Wallace (7-1)
SEM (5-3) at Arthur County (6-2)
Stuart (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore (8-0)