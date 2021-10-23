 Skip to main content
Islanders, Vikings to open playoffs on road
FILE PHOTO: Football

By The Independent Sports Staff

sports.desk@theindependent.com

Grand Island Senior High and Northwest hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs Friday.

The Islanders are the No. 11 seed in Class A, which was determined by a coin flip with No. 12 seed Lincoln East. That sent Grand Island (6-3) to Omaha to take on Creighton Prep (7-2) at Burke Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

In Class B, ninth-seeded Northwest (5-4) heads to No. 8 Waverly (6-3) for a battle of Vikings and a rematch of a Waverly win in the regular season.

Also in Class B, second-seeded Aurora (7-2) hosts No. 15 Lexington (4-5).

In Class C-1, No. 8 Broken Bow hosts No. 9 and defending state champion Pierce in a meeting of 7-2 teams while No. 16 seed Adams Central (6-3) plays at top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (9-0).

In Class C-2, No. 3-seeded and defending state champion Ord (8-1) hosts No. 14 Centennial (5-4) while fifth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1) is at home against No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4).

The only area six-man game is No. 13 seed Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0).

The pairing for the reseeded 8-man playoffs second round were announced on Friday. Those games will also take place this upcoming Friday.

Area games in Class D-1 are top-seeded Burwell (9-0) hosting No. 16 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) and No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1).

Fifth-seeded Riverside (8-1) hosts No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) in Class D-2 play.

Prep Football Playoffs Glance

Class A

First Round

Friday, October 29

Omaha North (4-5) at Millard South (9-0)

Columbus (7-2) at North Platte (6-3)

Lincoln East (6-3) at Gretna (8-1)

Kearney (4-5) at Elkhorn South (8-1)

Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at Bellevue West (8-1)

Grand Island (6-3) at Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2)

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Omaha Burke (7-2)

Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at Omaha Westside (9-0)

Class B

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

McCook (4-5) at Bennington (9-0)

Northwest (5-4) at Waverly (6-3)

Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at Seward (7-2)

York (5-4) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-1)

Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 3 Plattsmouth (9-0)

Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)

Beatrice (6-3) at Scottsbluff (7-2)

Lexington (4-5) at Aurora (7-2)

Class C-1

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Adams Central (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

Pierce (7-2) at Broken Bow (7-2)

Battle Creek (6-3) at Chadron (9-0)

Fort Calhoun (7-2) at Columbus Scotus (8-1)

Wayne (5-4) at Boone Central (8-1)

Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at Milford (8-1)

Boys Town (6-3) at Kearney Catholic (9-0)

Wahoo (6-3) at Auburn (7-2)

Class C-2

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Crofton (5-4) at Norfolk Catholic (8-1)

Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1)

Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at Yutan (8-1)

Bishop Neumann (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)

Oakland-Craig (5-4) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)

Sutton (6-3) at Aquinas (7-2)

Centennial (5-4) at Ord (8-1)

Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)

Class D-1

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.

Stanton (7-1) at Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 6 p.m.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m.

Nebraska Christian (5-3) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-1)

Perkins County (6-2) at Arapahoe (8-0)

Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at Hitchcock County (7-1)

Cross County (7-1) at Weeping Water (8-0)

Sutherland (5-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0)

Class D-2

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 29

Mead (4-4) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 3 p.m.

Leyton (9-2) at Osceola (7-1), 3 p.m.

Johnson-Brock (6-2) at Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m.

Elgin/Pope John (5-3) at Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.

BDS (5-3) at Pender (8-0)

Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at Mullen (7-1), 7 p.m.

Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.

Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)

Six Man

First round

Friday, Oct. 29

Sioux County (4-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)

Silver Lake (5-3) at Parkview Christian (6-2)

McCool Junction (7-1) at Franklin (7-1)

Spalding Academy (7-1) at Sterling (8-0)

Pawnee City (5-3) at Red Cloud (8-0)

Hay Springs (5-3) at Wallace (7-1)

SEM (5-3) at Arthur County (6-2)

Stuart (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore (8-0)

