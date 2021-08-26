Islanders want to build from last year's momentum, open at Kearney Friday

“I think there was a lot to build on as far as this year with what we had coming back,” Tomlin said. “We have four starters on ‘O’ and five on ‘D’ coming back, and last year we had two starters returning total. Then obviously all the COVID stuff made it challenging.

“But these guys were troopers and fought through it, and I think we got better as a program, better as a team and got a lot of guys some experience, especially this senior class that many of them played as juniors last year.”

Among the key returners is senior quarterback/free safety Kytan Fyfe. He started the final five games of last season at QB and finished with 749 yards passing and 295 yards rushing. His 64 tackles were second-highest on the team.

“Kytan’s obviously an iron man,” Tomlin said. “I think he rarely left the field last year. There were a lot of games where he played 145 snaps — starting quarterback and starting free safety, our punter. He was the guy we leaned to to try and block a punt giving maximum effort of that side.”

Fyfe said he enjoys keeping up a family tradition at quarterback.