Islanders want to build from last year's momentum, open at Kearney Friday

When Grand Island Senior High travels to Kearney to resume that classic rivalry on Friday, it’s another sign that the high school sports world has hopefully returned to some normalcy.
The annual showdown took a rare hiatus after COVID-19 forced it off the schedule not once but twice in 2020.
The game was originally scheduled to open the season but was removed after the Islanders had to undergo a team-wide quarantine and started their practices late.
A rescheduled date was available for both teams to close out the regular season, but that game was cancelled after the Nebraska School Activities Associated voted to expand the Class A playoffs to 24 teams, forcing the postseason to begin one week early.
Losing out on the opportunity to play the Bearcats was part of a season that was at times disjointed for the Islanders.
“I think it was kind of a tale of two halves,” said head coach Jeff Tomlin, who enters his 19th season. “We finished really well. We finished 4-5 but started off a little shaky. We finished with a flurry, won three out of our last four and ended up sneaking into the playoffs and making a respectable showing.”
Grand Island returns a solid group of starters from that team that seemed to gain some momentum as the season went on.
“I think there was a lot to build on as far as this year with what we had coming back,” Tomlin said. “We have four starters on ‘O’ and five on ‘D’ coming back, and last year we had two starters returning total. Then obviously all the COVID stuff made it challenging.
“But these guys were troopers and fought through it, and I think we got better as a program, better as a team and got a lot of guys some experience, especially this senior class that many of them played as juniors last year.”
Among the key returners is senior quarterback/free safety Kytan Fyfe. He started the final five games of last season at QB and finished with 749 yards passing and 295 yards rushing. His 64 tackles were second-highest on the team.
“Kytan’s obviously an iron man,” Tomlin said. “I think he rarely left the field last year. There were a lot of games where he played 145 snaps — starting quarterback and starting free safety, our punter. He was the guy we leaned to to try and block a punt giving maximum effort of that side.”
Fyfe said he enjoys keeping up a family tradition at quarterback.
“It’s a lot of fun playing quarterback,” he said. “My brother (Ryker) played, so I’ve always kind of been one. We have one of the best offensive coaches in coach (Russ) Harvey. He coaches everything and taught me everything that I know about being a quarterback.”
Fyfe’s experience as a free safety translates to help him succeed on offense.
“I learned coverages pretty well because you run a lot of zone at Senior High, so I can kind of see that on the field as a quarterback,” he said.
Fyfe feels his experience last year will only help him run the offense even more efficiently this season.
“Leadership and reads — pretty much everything went up a level,” the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder said.
Joining Fyfe as returning starters on the offensive side are senior tight end Cole Bauer (6-2, 205), senior receiver Brandon Fox (5-10, 165) and junior running back Jace Chrisman (6-0, 190).
Joining Fyfe in providing the defense plenty of experience is senior middle linebacker Ben Francl, who has started in that spot the previous two years and led the team with 77 tackles last fall. He also should move into a starting spot on the offensive line where he has the versatility to play any position.
“Ben’s a three-year starter, which is pretty rare in our program,” Tomlin said. “This will be his third year starting at middle linebacker, and then Ben can play anywhere on the offensive line.
“He’s been a backup center for us, he’s started at tackle, he can play guard. He’s a multi-tool guy on the offensive side, and we’ll be calling on him both ways.”
Also returning to the defensive starting lineup are Fox at defensive back, senior defensive back Dru Hofeldt (6-10, 175) and Chrisman at middle linebacker.
Francl said he likes the potential of the Islander defense.
“I think our linebackers and secondary should be strong,” he said. “We have a lot of returning players and people that are experienced. I’m playing middle backer with Jace Chrisman, and he did really good last year. With him in the middle, he’s someone you can trust right beside you.”
Tomlin said the defensive line might be the team’s biggest area of uncertainty entering the season opener.
“We have four guys with starting or near-starting experience returning in the secondary, even if it was as a direct backup,” he said. “We have our two middle backers back. Both our outside linebackers who project to be starters played a lot last year. They might not have started, but they played a lot of snaps.
“So really the question mark is our defensive line that we have a lot of confidence in. We feel like we have six to eight guys that we feel like can get snaps for us. So defensively that’s our missing link, and we’re hoping to find our identity and put that all together.”
Overall, Tomlin sees positive signs for the team for the upcoming season.