Islanders wary of deceptively dangerous 1-5 Millard North

The Islanders have been battling through injuries. It should be the same situation this week with only outside linebacker/running back Alex Dzingle a slight possibility of returning.

For Grand Island’s seniors, there is also the extra motivation of knowing they are likely playing in Memorial Stadium for the final time.

“This has been a great bunch to coach,” Tomlin said. “I’ve loved every minute of them, and the fact is this is probably it for you on your home field because of our power-point situation.

“It’s highly unlikely we’ll return home for the postseason, so it should mean a lot to them. It will mean a lot to them to have their parents out there with them before the game.”

Grand Island and Millard North are playoff regulars. The Islanders have qualified for 17 out of Tomlin’s 18 seasons, while the Mustangs have only missed two postseasons out of the past 24.

But with both teams 1-1 in district play, a win is needed to take a big step towards continuing those postseason appearances.