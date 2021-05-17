Jackson McIntyre back for Central Valley

Before he started his senior season, McIntyre tore the same ACL again during a football camp but managed to play on it during the football season, helping the Cougars reach the Class D-2 state semifinals and finish 9-1 on the season.

He had surgery on it after football season while slowly working to get back into the track season.

McIntyre saw his first action of the season at the Palmer Invite on April 21, where he was able to win the 100 and 200. He said his goal was to run a 12.2 in the 100 but ended up running an 11.7.

“I was very surprised that I was able to run under 12.0,” McIntyre said. “I could tell I was out of shape for sure, but I was just relieved to be competing again.”

Underwood said while not being able compete, McIntyre still made an impact for the Cougars before his on-track return.

“When he was still working out the rest of his physical therapy before he could compete, he was coming to practice, cheering on his teammates, and he helped us coaches out in a few events,” she said. “He’s been very helpful to his teammates, especially the younger athletes that we have.”