Jackson McIntyre back for Central Valley

Jackson McIntyre may not be 100% yet, but he’s getting there.
After missing most of the season while recovering from knee surgery, the Central Valley senior is showing he still has it.
McIntyre captured the 100-meter dash (11.63 seconds) and 200 (23.17), while helping the Cougars’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams (45.25 and 3:36.01, respectively) to victories for the Class D, District 5 champions this past Wednesday in Fullerton.
“I feel a lot better now than what I was before, even though I’m still not 100%,” McIntyre said. “I can definitely feel it as my legs aren’t as strong as they were before but I feel like I’m improving every week.”
Cougar boys coach Nicki Underwood said it’s good to see McIntyre compete and have a chance to finish his career at Omaha Burke Stadium, where he captured the Class D 200 title his sophomore season. Class D action gets under way at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“It’s been good to see him have that final experience and not seeing him have to watch from the stands,” Underwood said. “He’s made a big impact on our team scores the past few weeks.”
McIntyre tore his ACL during the middle of the football season his junior year and had surgery on it a few weeks later.
His goal at that time was to be back in time for track season but that didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the entire spring sports season.
Before he started his senior season, McIntyre tore the same ACL again during a football camp but managed to play on it during the football season, helping the Cougars reach the Class D-2 state semifinals and finish 9-1 on the season.
He had surgery on it after football season while slowly working to get back into the track season.
McIntyre saw his first action of the season at the Palmer Invite on April 21, where he was able to win the 100 and 200. He said his goal was to run a 12.2 in the 100 but ended up running an 11.7.
“I was very surprised that I was able to run under 12.0,” McIntyre said. “I could tell I was out of shape for sure, but I was just relieved to be competing again.”
Underwood said while not being able compete, McIntyre still made an impact for the Cougars before his on-track return.
“When he was still working out the rest of his physical therapy before he could compete, he was coming to practice, cheering on his teammates, and he helped us coaches out in a few events,” she said. “He’s been very helpful to his teammates, especially the younger athletes that we have.”
And McIntyre is excited for the opportunity to compete at Burke with his teammates. The Cougars are bringing a total of 13 athletes to the state meet, including seven boys and six girls.
Morgan Behnk (400 relay), Trevor Cargill (discus, shot put), Kyle Nekoliczak (400 relay), Ty Nekoliczak (200, 400 relay, 1,600 relay), Kyle Oakley (pole vault, 1,600 relay) and Zander Wolf (1,600 relay) qualified for the boys, while Kendra Cargill (400 relay), Taya Engel (pole vault), Alexis Johnson (200, 400, 400 relay), Neleigh Poss (100, 200, 400 relay, high jump), Vanessa Wood (400 relay) and Madison Young (discus, shot put) all made state for the girls.
McIntyre has helped the Cougar 400 and 1,600 relays to the second-fastest times entered.
While being excited to be competing at Burke for the final time, he wants to end his track career on a good note.
“It’s pretty exciting to be there but I’m not satisfied,” he said. “If I can win the 200 title again, that would be great and I hope we can win some other events, especially in the relays. If we can finish in the top five in the team standings, that would be great too.”
The Riverside boys, who finished second to Central Valley in the D-5 meet last week, have a chance for a top-five finish as well. Jeffrey Schmeits has the second-best leap this season in the triple jump (42-9 1/2), while Tony Berger is fifth in the event (42-6). Berger also has the fourth-fastest time in the 110 hurdles (15.64). Ryan Berger has the second-best time in the 3,200 (10:21.41) and fourth fastest in the 1,600 (4:45.13).
Other Class D leaders from the season include:
% Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior has the best leap in the long jump (17-6), has the third-best jump in the triple jump (35-3 3/4) and the fourth best time in the 300 hurdles (47.91). On the boys, Trey Dodds is tied for the fastest time ran in the 110 hurdles (15.44) and is tied for the second-best leap in the high jump (6-2).
Class C
The Hastings St. Cecilia girls have a chance to bring home a trophy in Class C, which gets under way at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Hawkettes’ 3,200 relay has the top time in Class C this season at 9:43.84, which is also the third-fastest in the state regardless of class. The Hawkettes also have the second-best time in the 1,600 relay at 4:08.43, while Alayna Vargas has the second-best time in the 1,600 (5:21.25) and 3,200 (11:43.00). Jenna Esch has the second-best time in the 400 (59.07).
Other Class C leaders include:
% Centura’s Eli Wooden has the top mark this season in the long jump at 23-2, which is also the second-best in the state, regardless of class.
% Centura’s Sydney Davis has the top mark going into the state meet in the high jump at 5-5, which is also the third-best mark in the event for the season.
% Ord’s Quinton Ries has the second-best leap in the triple jump (44-0).
% Doniphan-Trumbull’s Gaia Andorno has the second-fastest time in the 200 (26.02).
Class B
Aurora has a few athletes who have the top marks in Class B, whose action starts at 3 p.m. Friday.
Those athletes include Caden Carlson in the pole vault (14-8) and Gage Griffith in the shot put (57-1 1/4). Griffith also has the second-best throw in the discus (163-4). Robert Delgado is tied for the best leap in the high jump (6-7).
St. Paul’s Conner Wells has the top time in both the 400 (49.49) and 800 (1:57.84), while helping the 1,600 relay (3:28.68) to the top time in Class B.
The Hastings’ 400 relay has the best time at 43.02. Also, Zaide Weidner has the second-best time ran in the 400 (50.24), while Landon Eckhardt has the second-fastest time in the 800 (1:59.17), behind Wells.