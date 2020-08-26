Janky is Vikings not so secret weapon

After graduating another large senior class full of starters, Northwest enters another football season with plenty of questions to answer.
But there should be at least one certainty for the Vikings in 2020 – they will hold an advantage in the kicking game.
With the return of senior kicker Parker Janky and his strong and accurate leg, Northwest’s offense can put itself in position to come away from drives with at least three points a lot sooner than its opponents.
“We’ve said when we definitely hit the 35-yard-line, we feel great about coming away with three points,” Vikings coach Kevin Stein said. “Not many people can say, hey, you feel great from 52 yards in on a grass field. Now, you add five, 10 yards on a turf field that we play on a lot, and we feel great and very fortunate to have him.”
Janky, who also plays wide receiver and strong safety, traveled to several camps to work on his kicking throughout the summer.
“Everything went good,” he said. “It was definitely pretty cool to go into a bunch of different environments and compete against some of the top guys in the country. I was just thankful I could do stuff during the quarantine when you couldn’t do a whole lot. It was just fun competing and getting out there.”
There were some memorable experiences.
“There was one (camp) in Tennessee that I went to that there were 800 of the top kids there,” Janky said. “It was in the mountains and the scenery was beautiful. I went to one in Council Bluffs (Iowa) and one in Oklahoma City.
“It’s just great competition and ultimately made me a better player and a better competitor. I’m just thankful for that.”
Janky enters the season coming off those camps with more confidence about his range.
“During the summer, I hit a 63-yarder, but it was a little windy out,” he said. “I’d say my range is 55 and in.
“Obviously I’ve got to be ready whenever my name is called and be ready to contribute. But there’s other guys like the offense that will put me in tremendous position to be successful. And our defense will give our offense a good boost so that we can score points.”
Who the other guys are going to be was one of the major things the Vikings needed to sort out during preseason practices. Only four starters returned on both offense and defense from an 8-3 squad.
“Because each year we have to change over so many kids and graduate a large senior class, it takes us a while to get going offensively,” Stein said. “We seem to be finding our groove.
“We have a quarterback battle and both of them do great things and they do things so differently that as coaches we kind of have to figure out how to manage that. We need to figure out what to do with each of them.”
Junior Sam Hartman, who was a starting running back last year, and senior Alex Brandt are battling out for the QB spot.
“We’re just putting in some new formations and everything is going good,” Hartman said. “We’re just working on our execution part now, finishing through the play.”
Whoever gets the starting nod will try to replace the production of Rans Sanders, who passed for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 837 yards and 13 more TDs last year.
“The biggest thing personally is to improve my run game,” Brandt said. “Rans was a heck of a runner, definitely a dual threat, and I think filling that part of his game is going to be key to keep defenses on their toes.”
Senior Riley Anderson, Northwest’s top returning threat at receiver, said a nice run-pass balance should make the Vikings’ offense dangerous.
“It should be pretty even this year,” he said. “We have a lot of good receivers and some good running backs. It’s very important to keep defenses on their toes.”
Brandt said that the competition for so many open starting positions is helping keep up the intensity in practices.
“We’re obviously glad that we have a chance to practice and get a chance to compete this year with everything going on,” he said. “Practices are really violent right now. A lot of people are competing for spots.
“We definitely have some talent that we lost from last year, but people are stepping up. If they don’t compete their butt off in practice, they’re not going to get that spot.”
The lines were especially hit hard by graduation.
“We lost a bunch of key players,” said Brody Stutzman, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior who is a two-year starter on the defensive line and has experience on the O-line. “We lost Grady (Griess) and all of them, a bunch of seniors. But we have people stepping up along the lines and we’re competing for spots every single day. We’re working to be the best that we can.”
The linemen hope that practice makes perfect when it comes to developing chemistry with so many new faces.
“We’re raising the bar every time, sharpening iron against iron,” Stutzman said. “I think practices are going great.
“Right now we’re reps, reps, reps and reps. We’re getting it down. Sometimes we have to slow it down for each other to see the big picture, but we’re getting the things that matter down.”
A new defense paid dividends for the Vikings last year, and Stein expects even more from it in year two.
“(Defense) has probably been consistently our best (area) throughout the whole preseason,” he said. “Kids are batting really well. Last year we switched over to a 3-3 defense, and we stayed very, very vanilla all year long. Our kids are now comfortable when they see this formation to shade into this.
“We’re able to coach smaller details. Last year we didn’t worry about the small details on defense. Last year our defense was good. This year we feel it could be better.”
The players are a fan of the new defense.
“As a safety, it gives me a lot more freedom than it has in the past,” Hartman said. “I feel like we can run around and make a lot more plays than we have in the past because we have so much more freedom. We just get to be football players.”
Brady Baasch, a running back/outside linebacker whose junior season was cut short by injury, said experience can only help the defense.
“With the new defense last year, it was really successful for us,” he said. “We lose a few key guys, but we’ll fill those spots. We have a year under our belt with this new defense, so now we know it. Now we’ve got to work on perfecting it.”
Northwest enters the season ranked No. 6 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald. The Vikings host No. 7 Bennington Friday and also face No. 2 Waverly, No. 4 Hastings and No. 8 Scottsbluff during the season.
Stein said it is exciting to have new opponents like Bennington and Waverly on the schedule, although having them early in the year can frazzle a coaching staff. There’s a different energy than facing the traditional rivals like Aurora, Hastings, York and Seward that the Vikings play every year at the varsity, reserve and freshman levels.
And Stein feels comfortable entering that schedule.
“I think we feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “I guess we haven’t really put on paper yet goals of winning X amount of games or doing this in the playoffs. I try to stay away from that just because we don’t know what can happen throughout the season. But right now, I like our chances.”
The Vikings plan on surprising some people, Baasch said.
“We’re being doubted,” he said. “But that’s OK. We like being an underdog. We’re going to go out and prove people wrong.
“It’s going to take everyone buying in, everyone showing up day in and day out and working their butts off.”
