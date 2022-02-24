 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jockey Roman teams up with trainer Gonzalez at Fonner

  • 0
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

It’s a long way from jockey school in Puerto Rico to Fonner Park in Grand Island.

But that’s exactly the road jockey Kevin Roman took, with more than a few stops in between.

From Puerto Rico to West Virginia to Maryland to Oklahoma to Arkansas to New York — plus maybe a couple of other stops as well.

It’s the life of a jockey, and it’s a life Roman loves.

“Not a lot of people get to travel and do what they love doing,” Roman said. “So it’s a good adventure.”

According to Equibase, Roman has 13 wins, 15 seconds and 23 thirds in 151 starts this year. He has 343 wins in 3,663 starts with 388 seconds and 434 thirds dating back to 2014.

He was racing at Delta Downs to start 2022, and that’s where he met trainer Isai Gonzalez. The veteran trainer, who has won three trainer titles at Fonner Park, asked him if he wanted to come to Grand Island and ride for him.

People are also reading…

Roman jumped at the chance.

“So he gave me the opportunity to ride his horses over here and I just said, ‘Yeah.’ It seemed like a good idea to me. So that’s why I’m here,” Roman said. “I’m very grateful he gave me the opportunity to ride for him because I’m not the first one in line that would want to ride for him,”

Roman and Gonzalez got the season off to a fast start on opening day at Fonner. They teamed up to win three races, all three coming in a row.

They won with Joe G’s Payback in the fourth, She’s Seventeen in the fifth and Little Toe in the sixth.

“Anywhere you go, the first few days you want to win right off the bat,” Roman said. “Especially if you’re the new guy on the block, you know, to prove to everybody that you can compete and get around the turns and get them off at the gates and do well.”

So did Gonzalez expect such a strong opening day?

“No, not really,” he said. “I thought they’d just be competitive. I didn’t think we could win three races.”

Day 2 of racing on Sunday didn’t go as well for them. Gonzalez had four starters without a win. Roman rode six without a win.

“It happens in horse racing,” Roman said. “Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days. Just so long as the horses come back good and we’ll get them ready for the next one.”

Gonzalez said he had 16 horses on the grounds at Fonner last weekend. More will be on the way soon after Delta Downs closes its meet March 5.

Delta Downs is now pretty much the home track for Gonzalez, but he likes Fonner Park too. He didn’t come to Grand Island last year mainly because of the pandemic that was going on, but he won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“We always like to come here,” Gonzalez said. “Last year we had some problems here so that’s why we stayed away.

“We always do good here. That’s why we keep coming.”

Roman will ride four races for Gonzalez Friday to start the second weekend of racing at Fonner Park. The duo will team up for two more races on Saturday, including with Pioneer Pride in the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes.

Roman thinks it will be a good partnership for both of them.

“You know he (Gonzalez) does a good job with his horses and he likes the way I ride,” Roman said. “So I think it’s a good combination.”

Roman admitted he doesn’t care much for the cold weather, but other than that he’s happy to be in Grand Island.

“I’m glad to be here,” Roman said. “Fonner is where all the fun is.”

Fonner Park Entries

Friday’s

Post Time: 2 p.m.

First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sing Charmer Sing (Olesiak) 124 8-1

2, Lots of Shade (Bethke) 124 5-2

3, Tapity Tap (McNeil) 124 6-1

4, U Remember (Martinez) 124 4-5

5, Miss Justice (Haar) 124 8-1

Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, The Bondsman (Wood) 120 9-2

2, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 5-2

3, Mahomeite (White Shield) 120 6-1

4, Flushing Flash (Fackler) 120 8-1

5, Rhettroactive (Journet) 124 15-1

6, Believe in Parts (Martinez) 124 3-1

7, Gentle George (Cruz) 119 6-1

Third Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Halo Jax (Wood) 124 5-2

2, Born to Race (Martinez) 120 10-1

3, Daddy Jack (Briceno) 124 8-1

4, Pervasive (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Dryspell (Roman) 124 3-1

6, Carioca (White Shield) 124 4-1

7, Gabby Tom (McNeil) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Swiss Minister (Jude) 124 10-1

2, Speedy Dansmere (Roman) 124 7-5

3, Samurai Mike (White Shield) 124 8-1

4, Seeley (Ramos) 124 10-1

5, Creaky Cricket (Fackler) 124 5-1

6, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 20-1

7, Pierpont (Haar) 124 6-1

8, Horse Fly (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Fifth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ringaroundtherosie (Olesiak) 124 6-1

2, Sister Shirley (Wood) 124 6-1

3, Dixie Trixie (Fackler) 124 12-1

4, Summerofthesamurai (Martinez) 124 5-1

5, Segoviana (Briceno) 124 20-1

6, Joel’s Girl (Journet) 124 20-1

7, Diamond in the Sun (White Shield) 124 5-1

8, E Z Breez (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Hot Habanero (Bethke) 124 4-1

10, Ravens Bling (Roman) 120 7-2

Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Fashion Fact (Bethke) 124 7-2

2, Ultra Cordial (Wood) 124 8-1

3, Alexandrias Throne (White Shield) 124 8-1

4, Smackfire (Martinez) 124 9-2

5, Rhine Falls (Cruz) 119 10-1

6, Just Splendid (Journet) 124 6-1

7, Prud as Punch (Fackler) 124 5-1

8, Fear the Flash (Ramos) 124 4-1

Seventh Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Parlay Pete (Roman) 124 4-1

2, The Greatest Eagle (Jude) 124 12-1

3, His Giant (Martinez) 124 2-1

4, Written Permission (Cruz) 119 20-1

5, Papa Caballero (Haar) 124 8-1

6, Dun Sober (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Daahers Bully (White Shield) 124 5-1

8, Reverend Aj (Wood) 124 4-1

9, Soul Ready (Bethke) 124 5-1

10, Hot Artie (Fackler) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $8,500, Claiming $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

1, Fender Bender (Haar) 124 12-1

2, Gone Paradise (Briceno) 124 6-1

3, Awesome Emmit (Fackler) 124 12-1

4, Jazzy Justin (Wood) 124 20-1

5, Fly First Class (White Shield) 124 8-1

6, Big Biz (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, Preacher (Journet) 124 20-1

8, Beta Cap Song (Martinez) 124 5-1

9, Djinn of Djibouti (McNeil) 124 7-2

10, O’L Red (Roman) 124 6-1

Race 1

1, No. 4, U Remember — Lightly raced mare looks like the one to beat.

2, No. 2, Lots of Shade — Rivera barn always tough at short sprints.

3, No. 1, Sing Charmer Sing — Look for major improvement today.

Race 2

1, No. 6, Believe in Parts — Hibdon barn won four on opening weekend.

2, No. 1, The Bondsmen — Races at Prairie were decent.

3, No. 4, Flushing Flash — May be charging in the lane.

Race 3

1, No. 5, Dryspell — Gonzalez charge may have fitness edge in here.

2, No. 6, Carioca — Well-bred runner cost a bunch as a yearling.

3, No. 4, Pervasive — Mitchell barn off to strong start.

Race 4

1, No. 2, Speedy Dansmere — Will have to catch him.

2, No. 8, Horse Fly — Jake in the irons, live runner at decent ML odds.

3, No. 5, Creaky Cricket — Full disclosure. Creaky won me a lot of money at Saratoga once. Good memory.

Race 5

1, No. 7, Diamond in the Sun — Daughter of Frosted looks much the best, but hasn’t ran since April.

2, No. 10, Ravens Bling — Ran a big race at Delta in January.

3, No. 4, Summerofthesamurai — Good spot for beginner.

Race 6

1, No. 1, Fashion Fact — Her first start here last year was dynamic.,

2, No. 2, Ultra Cordial — Never out of the money at Fonner.

3, No. 4, Smackfire — Blew up the tote board at 31-1 last week.

Race 7

1, No. 3, His Giant — Bullet work on 2/19 indicates classy guy is ready to run.

2, No. 8, Reverend Aj — Has taken well to dirt surfaces.

3, No. 7, Daahers Bully — Don’t sleep on second Martinez runner.

Race 8

1, No. 8, Beta Capo Song — Seven-time winner at Fonner.

2, No. 10, O’l Red — Gonzalez runner looks dangerous.

3, No. 6, Big Biz — Arapahoe races were very impressive.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 7, No. 3 His Giant

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 3 Awesome Emmit

$20 Moneymaker Play of the Day

Race 3, $10 Exacta box No. 5 Dryspell and No. 6 Carioca.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts