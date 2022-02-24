Jockey Roman teams up with trainer Gonzalez at Fonner

It’s a long way from jockey school in Puerto Rico to Fonner Park in Grand Island.

But that’s exactly the road jockey Kevin Roman took, with more than a few stops in between.

From Puerto Rico to West Virginia to Maryland to Oklahoma to Arkansas to New York — plus maybe a couple of other stops as well.

It’s the life of a jockey, and it’s a life Roman loves.

“Not a lot of people get to travel and do what they love doing,” Roman said. “So it’s a good adventure.”

According to Equibase, Roman has 13 wins, 15 seconds and 23 thirds in 151 starts this year. He has 343 wins in 3,663 starts with 388 seconds and 434 thirds dating back to 2014.

He was racing at Delta Downs to start 2022, and that’s where he met trainer Isai Gonzalez. The veteran trainer, who has won three trainer titles at Fonner Park, asked him if he wanted to come to Grand Island and ride for him.

Roman jumped at the chance.

“So he gave me the opportunity to ride his horses over here and I just said, ‘Yeah.’ It seemed like a good idea to me. So that’s why I’m here,” Roman said. “I’m very grateful he gave me the opportunity to ride for him because I’m not the first one in line that would want to ride for him,”

Roman and Gonzalez got the season off to a fast start on opening day at Fonner. They teamed up to win three races, all three coming in a row.

They won with Joe G’s Payback in the fourth, She’s Seventeen in the fifth and Little Toe in the sixth.

“Anywhere you go, the first few days you want to win right off the bat,” Roman said. “Especially if you’re the new guy on the block, you know, to prove to everybody that you can compete and get around the turns and get them off at the gates and do well.”

So did Gonzalez expect such a strong opening day?

“No, not really,” he said. “I thought they’d just be competitive. I didn’t think we could win three races.”

Day 2 of racing on Sunday didn’t go as well for them. Gonzalez had four starters without a win. Roman rode six without a win.

“It happens in horse racing,” Roman said. “Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days. Just so long as the horses come back good and we’ll get them ready for the next one.”

Gonzalez said he had 16 horses on the grounds at Fonner last weekend. More will be on the way soon after Delta Downs closes its meet March 5.

Delta Downs is now pretty much the home track for Gonzalez, but he likes Fonner Park too. He didn’t come to Grand Island last year mainly because of the pandemic that was going on, but he won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“We always like to come here,” Gonzalez said. “Last year we had some problems here so that’s why we stayed away.

“We always do good here. That’s why we keep coming.”

Roman will ride four races for Gonzalez Friday to start the second weekend of racing at Fonner Park. The duo will team up for two more races on Saturday, including with Pioneer Pride in the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes.

Roman thinks it will be a good partnership for both of them.

“You know he (Gonzalez) does a good job with his horses and he likes the way I ride,” Roman said. “So I think it’s a good combination.”

Roman admitted he doesn’t care much for the cold weather, but other than that he’s happy to be in Grand Island.

“I’m glad to be here,” Roman said. “Fonner is where all the fun is.”