Josh Budler looking to build tradition with Islanders

Josh Budler knows what it takes to win a state tennis championship.

He’s done it before. Budler was the head coach at York High when the Dukes won Class B state titles in 2003 and again in 2007.

He coached 10 individual state champions and was named coach of the year in 2008 before moving on from that job.

Now he has a different kind of a challenge.

This year will not be about winning titles for his Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team. It will just be about getting better.

Budler’s first G.I. boys tennis team has just five players on the roster.

“It’s a challenge,” Budler said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for us to compete because you gotta have at least six people to go play an invite, to play a dual, so we’re going to have to forfeit matches every time we go play in an invite or dual.”

There is a bright side for Budler. With just five players on the team, he’ll have time to give them all some individual attention.