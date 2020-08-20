Josh Budler looking to build tradition with Islanders

Josh Budler knows what it takes to win a state tennis championship.
He’s done it before. Budler was the head coach at York High when the Dukes won Class B state titles in 2003 and again in 2007.
He coached 10 individual state champions and was named coach of the year in 2008 before moving on from that job.
Now he has a different kind of a challenge.
This year will not be about winning titles for his Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team. It will just be about getting better.
Budler’s first G.I. boys tennis team has just five players on the roster.
“It’s a challenge,” Budler said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for us to compete because you gotta have at least six people to go play an invite, to play a dual, so we’re going to have to forfeit matches every time we go play in an invite or dual.”
There is a bright side for Budler. With just five players on the team, he’ll have time to give them all some individual attention.
“I’m gonna be able to work with them more one-on-one because of the small numbers, so they’re really going to improve a lot throughout the season,” Budler said. “If we had more numbers it’d be way more ideal.”
Junior Alex Chi is the lone returning player from last year’s team, but Budler said he has some players with some natural athletic ability who haven’t played much tennis.
That includes freshman Kaleb Brosz and sophomore Alex Roeser
“He’ll be one of our better players, and he doesn’t necessarily have the experience, playing tennis for less than a year,” Budler said of Brosz. “But he’s an athletic kid who has been playing some tennis. He shows a lot of promise and I think he’ll be a great player before he graduates high school for sure.
“Alexander Roeser is a transfer from GICC, and he also has potential.”
Budler, who is the head tennis pro at the Grand Island Racquet Center for the past three years, isn’t sure if Brosz is ready to win matches at the Class A level.
“Whether or not he’s ready — whether anybody on our team is ready — to start winning tennis matches is going to be seen,” Budler said. “But they’re going to improve every day. Right now they’re learning every day.
“It’s gonna be about our performances, see where we start season to where we finish the season. That’s what going to the barometer of how the season went.”
That’s the short-term goal for the Islanders this year, but Budler has his eye on the future.
He was going to coach the Grand Island girls team in the spring, but that was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve missed coaching high school tennis,” Budler said. “I always wanted to get back into it. I was going to coach the girls in the spring and thought it’s going to be a great season.
“This (the boys job) was kind of a last-minute job offer type of deal and I just took it on. I always wanted to coach the boys too.”
Eventually, Budler wants the Islanders to be challenging for state championships.
“I’ll be coaching both the boys and girls and trying to bring the program up to compete for state titles down in Omaha,” Budler said. “It’s gonna take some time to get there but I’m not going anywhere and that’s my plan. So it’s good to get back into competitive tennis.”