Juan Garcia claims boys race of Grand Island Senior High Invite

GISH coach Scott Hirchert said he felt Garcia’s training with base miles paid off as Centura Hills Golf Course had a few more hills than what the Islanders had seen earlier this season.

“He put in a lot of mileage over the summer and he still is doing that as well as a few base miles. That really paid off for him at the end,” he said. “I think this course is a hillier than the one in Kearney (Meadowlark Golf Course). That was pretty flat. We had some hills here today and Juan ran them very well.”

Garcia was one of four Islanders to medal, but it wasn’t enough to take the team title as North Platte edged Grand Island 46-48.

Gage Long came in third (17:27.52), while Payton Sindelar was 13th (18:26.81) and Christian Wiegert took 15th (18:34.04).

It was the Islanders’ first meet since the Kearney Invite on Sept. 11. Hirchert said he was fine with the performance considering he worked the Islanders pretty hard during the off week.

“We knew coming in that we probably would have some tired legs and it did show a little bit. But we got out and competed and treated it as a training day,” Hirchert said. “Winning a meet in the middle of the year isn’t really as important as winning a meet later on in the season. Hopefully we can peak near the end of the season.”