Juan Garcia, Islander boys claim home invite

There was no place like home for the Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team.

The Islanders, led by champion Juan Garcia, had six medalists to help them take their home meet with 38 points, five fewer than runner-up North Platte, Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

All that made GISH coach Megan Roach excited.

“It was a great day for the boys,” she said. “I think all the boys ran really great times today. It was great weather for them to run in. I really couldn’t ask for anything more out of them.”

Garcia was in a battle from the start with North Platte’s Evan Caudy, an opponent he’s too familiar with. The two were neck and neck the entire race, taking turns with the lead, until Garcia turned it on in the last stages of the race to win it in 16:00.74, six seconds ahead of Caudy.

The two runners have had their battles in the past with both grabbing wins against each other. Garcia said he loves it when Caudy races against him and this race was just another battle.