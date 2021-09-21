Juan Garcia, Islander boys claim home invite

There was no place like home for the Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team.
The Islanders, led by champion Juan Garcia, had six medalists to help them take their home meet with 38 points, five fewer than runner-up North Platte, Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
All that made GISH coach Megan Roach excited.
“It was a great day for the boys,” she said. “I think all the boys ran really great times today. It was great weather for them to run in. I really couldn’t ask for anything more out of them.”
Garcia was in a battle from the start with North Platte’s Evan Caudy, an opponent he’s too familiar with. The two were neck and neck the entire race, taking turns with the lead, until Garcia turned it on in the last stages of the race to win it in 16:00.74, six seconds ahead of Caudy.
The two runners have had their battles in the past with both grabbing wins against each other. Garcia said he loves it when Caudy races against him and this race was just another battle.
“We just push each other all the time and we make each other better because of it,” Garcia said. “This race was back and forth. In the first (kilometer), he started to pull away from me so I knew at the time that I couldn’t let him get ahead of me by too much. As we were heading toward the finish line, I was thinking that was the time to go and I did.”
And what made the win sweeter for Garcia was that it was at the home meet.
“That always feels nice, especially to do it in front of the home fans,” he said.
Roach said Garcia did what he had to do to take the race.
“It just came down to whoever has it and today, Juan just seemed to have more of it,” she said.
Gabriel Wilson (fourth, 17:05.58), Mason Tompkins (sixth, 17:17.92), Brady Hartford (13th, 18:00.07), Ashton Willey (14th, 18:03.45) and Christian Mount (15th, 18:03.45) were the other medalists for the Islanders.
The girls finished tied for second with 55 points with Columbus. But the Islanders were declared runner-up after their fifth runner finished ahead of the Discoverers’ fifth. North Platte won the meet with 17 points.
Lauren Brown led the way with a fourth-place finish (20:46.25), while Annika Staab was 10th (21:41.91) and Teagan Cheetsos was 12th (21:59.15). Jasmine Morales and Sandra Gutierrez was 14th and 15th (22:19.93, 22:23.77), respectively.
Roach said it was a good meet for the girls as well.
“All of the girls had great races too as I think a lot of them earned personal bests by quite a day,” Roach said. “They all performed really well.”