Juarez leads Islander girls at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Cinthya Juarez became the first girl wrestler to win a tournament for the Grand Island girls wrestling team.

The freshmen won three matches to capture the 114 A division at the Nebraska City Friday Night Fracas.

That effort helped the Islanders finish third with 110 points. South Sioux City won the team title with 140, one better than West Point-Beemer.

Juarez pinned Bellevue East-West’s Alexis Eason in 0:21 in her final match of the tournament.

Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Sage McCallum (fourth, 132), Lluvia Fierro (second, 138), Adriana Cabello (second, 145) and Anyia Roberts (fourth, 152) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

The Islanders will compete in the O’Neill Invite Saturday.