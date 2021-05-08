Kale Jensen pitches shutout gem; Kernels qualify for state in program's third season

In the biggest game in the program’s brief three-year history, Central City/Fullerton/Centura received a big-time performance on the mound.
Kale Jensen allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game shutout Saturday, leading the Kernels to a 2-0 win over Platteview in the Class B, District 6 championship game at Kernel Field in Central City.
The win advances Central City/Fullerton/Centura to the state tournament next Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion.
Jensen threw strikes on 66.4% of his 107 pitches to shut down Platteview (8-15), the sixth-seeded team in the six-team district that had already upset third-seeded Blair and second-seeded Seward.
“He was a bulldog out there for us again today,” Kernels coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “He threw a great game.”
Jensen helped his own cause with an RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning to plate Jackson McGinnis.
Detlefsen said getting an early lead was important against Platteview pitcher Matthew Fulton, who also went the distance. He gave up three hits with eight strikeouts and nine walks.
“We knew Platteview was going to be competitive,” Detlefsen said. “They knocked off Blair and knocked off Seward. We were not going to take them lightly. They came into the tournament hitting on all cylinders.
“Their pitcher held us down, but we were able to get the early lead. We felt good after that with Kale on the mound.”
Carter Noakes drove in Tanner Schneiderheinz with a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
While expecting a really good season, a state tournament appearance wasn’t necessarily projected for the Kernels, who won eight games during their last season in 2019.
But here they are, 19-5 and heading to Papillion.
Detlefsen said it is a special feeling for smaller towns to come together, have success and now have an opportunity to go compete against some of the more traditional Class B programs.
“This is surreal,” he said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. This is such a great group of guys. They came close to qualifying for state in basketball (for Central City), so it’s nice to get there in baseball.
“To have the three schools come together and achieve this is pretty special. We really wanted this for our seniors, who were there at the beginning when we won four games in our first season.”
Platteview (8-15) 000 000 0—0 3 0
CCFC (19-5) 100 001 x—2 3 0
WP—Jensen. LP—Fulton. 2B—CCFC, Jensen.