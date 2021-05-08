Kale Jensen pitches shutout gem; Kernels qualify for state in program's third season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Their pitcher held us down, but we were able to get the early lead. We felt good after that with Kale on the mound.”

Carter Noakes drove in Tanner Schneiderheinz with a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

While expecting a really good season, a state tournament appearance wasn’t necessarily projected for the Kernels, who won eight games during their last season in 2019.

But here they are, 19-5 and heading to Papillion.

Detlefsen said it is a special feeling for smaller towns to come together, have success and now have an opportunity to go compete against some of the more traditional Class B programs.

“This is surreal,” he said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. This is such a great group of guys. They came close to qualifying for state in basketball (for Central City), so it’s nice to get there in baseball.

“To have the three schools come together and achieve this is pretty special. We really wanted this for our seniors, who were there at the beginning when we won four games in our first season.”

Platteview (8-15) 000 000 0—0 3 0

CCFC (19-5) 100 001 x—2 3 0

WP—Jensen. LP—Fulton. 2B—CCFC, Jensen.

