 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kale Jensen pitches shutout gem; Kernels qualify for state in program's third season
0 comments
top story

Kale Jensen pitches shutout gem; Kernels qualify for state in program's third season

{{featured_button_text}}
Kernels3

Central City/Fullerton/Centura's Carter Noakes (right) steals second base against St. Paul/Palmer earlier this season at Kernel Field. Noakes had one of two RBIs for the Kernels Saturday in a 2-0 win over Platteview in the Class B, District 6 championship.

 Josh Salmon

In the biggest game in the program’s brief three-year history, Central City/Fullerton/Centura received a big-time performance on the mound.

Kale Jensen allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game shutout Saturday, leading the Kernels to a 2-0 win over Platteview in the Class B, District 6 championship game at Kernel Field in Central City.

The win advances Central City/Fullerton/Centura to the state tournament next Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion.

Jensen threw strikes on 66.4% of his 107 pitches to shut down Platteview (8-15), the sixth-seeded team in the six-team district that had already upset third-seeded Blair and second-seeded Seward.

“He was a bulldog out there for us again today,” Kernels coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “He threw a great game.”

Jensen helped his own cause with an RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning to plate Jackson McGinnis.

Detlefsen said getting an early lead was important against Platteview pitcher Matthew Fulton, who also went the distance. He gave up three hits with eight strikeouts and nine walks.

“We knew Platteview was going to be competitive,” Detlefsen said. “They knocked off Blair and knocked off Seward. We were not going to take them lightly. They came into the tournament hitting on all cylinders.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Their pitcher held us down, but we were able to get the early lead. We felt good after that with Kale on the mound.”

Carter Noakes drove in Tanner Schneiderheinz with a bases-loaded walk for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

While expecting a really good season, a state tournament appearance wasn’t necessarily projected for the Kernels, who won eight games during their last season in 2019.

But here they are, 19-5 and heading to Papillion.

Detlefsen said it is a special feeling for smaller towns to come together, have success and now have an opportunity to go compete against some of the more traditional Class B programs.

“This is surreal,” he said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. This is such a great group of guys. They came close to qualifying for state in basketball (for Central City), so it’s nice to get there in baseball.

“To have the three schools come together and achieve this is pretty special. We really wanted this for our seniors, who were there at the beginning when we won four games in our first season.”

Platteview (8-15) 000 000 0—0 3 0

CCFC (19-5) 100 001 x—2 3 0

WP—Jensen. LP—Fulton. 2B—CCFC, Jensen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Preps

Friday's city roundup

  • Updated

Northwest golfers take second at Central Conference meet, and Grand Island baseball wins opening game at A-2 district tournament.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts