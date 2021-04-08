Kamdyn Barrientos highlights Islanders at home meet

A senior was the highlight for a young Grand Island Senior High girls track and field team at their home invite.
Kamdyn Barrientos was the lone winner for the Islanders Thursday at the Grand Island Invite.
Barrientos won the discus at 123-0, while taking third in the shot put at 36-10 1/4.
“That’s good that she’s doing well in those event,” GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said.
Barrientos won the discus by 12 feet over Fremont’s Hadely Dowty. The Islander senior got her winning throw on her second attempt of finals, despite throwing with a wind that wasn’t very strong.
And in the shot put, she was consistent as she threw in the 35-36 feet range throughout the competition while getting the 36-10 1/4 on her final throw.
“To get 123-0 with the kind of wind that we had today, that’s pretty good for her,” Ramsey said. “She was consistent in the shot put, throwing in the 35-36 range so that’s good to see.
“She’s having a strong season for us as she already PRed in the shot put (37-10). Hopefully she can continue to get better for us. She looks really strong right now.”
Ramsey said he felt the jumping core provided a lift for the Islander girls.
Maddy Hill led the triple jumpers with a third-place finish at 33-4 3/4, while Samantha Stobbe was fourth at 32-9. In the long jump, Kiera Jones was fourth at 16-10 1/4, while Emma Rauch-Word was sixth at 16-5 3/4. Jones also took fifth in the high jump at 4-10. That helped Grand Island finish sixth with 44 points.
“Those girls really had good days for us,” Ramsey said. “All of our long jumpers went over 16-0 today (including Hill at 16-1 1/2). Kiera hit the board very well in the long jump and PRed in the high jump as well. That’s very good.”
On the boys side, Juan Garcia and Jaiden Chrisman each finished second in their individual events to lead the Islanders, who took fourth with 77 points.
Garcia finished second in the 3,200 in 9:56.47 while Chrisman took second in the shot put at 47-6 3/4.
The Grand Island 1,600 relay team of Gage Long, Brandon Fox, Kytan Fyfe and Charlie Hurley came in second in 3:37.01.
GISH boys coach Montie Fyfe said he was encouraged by those performances.
“Juan’s a special runner and he had a good day for us as he also finished third in the 1,600,” Fyfe said. “He enjoyed doing both events today and competed well. Jaiden has been committed to the weight room and it’s showing. He has the attitude that he wants to do well in the shot put. He’s going to continue to get better for us.
“Our relay teams had good days today as the 1,600 relay was second, and the 400 and 3,200 relay teams were both third (46.05 and 8:59.09, respectively).”
Fyfe said he felt the youth showed at times, mostly because of the Islanders competing at home for the first time in two years, especially in the new stadium. But he feels Grand Island will get better as the season goes along.
“I knew the day would be different because of the new stadium since the kids have never performed in it before,” he said. “I think they were excited to be able to compete in Grand Island with a lot of people around them. But they were nervous early on but got better as the day went on. It’s been a relief to get out and compete.
“I’m not expecting us to do big things right away just because we missed a whole season but hopefully by the end of the year, we can get there.”
The Islanders will compete at the Omaha Central Invite at Burke Stadium Thursday.