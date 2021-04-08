Kamdyn Barrientos highlights Islanders at home meet

Maddy Hill led the triple jumpers with a third-place finish at 33-4 3/4, while Samantha Stobbe was fourth at 32-9. In the long jump, Kiera Jones was fourth at 16-10 1/4, while Emma Rauch-Word was sixth at 16-5 3/4. Jones also took fifth in the high jump at 4-10. That helped Grand Island finish sixth with 44 points.

“Those girls really had good days for us,” Ramsey said. “All of our long jumpers went over 16-0 today (including Hill at 16-1 1/2). Kiera hit the board very well in the long jump and PRed in the high jump as well. That’s very good.”

On the boys side, Juan Garcia and Jaiden Chrisman each finished second in their individual events to lead the Islanders, who took fourth with 77 points.

Garcia finished second in the 3,200 in 9:56.47 while Chrisman took second in the shot put at 47-6 3/4.

The Grand Island 1,600 relay team of Gage Long, Brandon Fox, Kytan Fyfe and Charlie Hurley came in second in 3:37.01.

GISH boys coach Montie Fyfe said he was encouraged by those performances.