Kamdyn Barrientos settles for silver in Class A discus

OMAHA – Kamdyn Barrientos needed a good throw just to get into finals of the Class A discus.

The Grand Island Senior High senior managed to get that good throw to put herself into the finals and came away with a second-place finish in the event on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Barrientos threw 126-5 to take second to Kearney’s Lily Novacek.

Barrientos’ first throw was at 108-8, then she fouled her second throw. She threw 119-8, which put her at third at the time.

Barrientos had one thought going into that final throw of prelims.

“My goal was to get into finals at that point,” she said. “I was able to do that and was able to relax after that.”

But the throw wasn’t the cleanest one when it left her hand. It was going foul but came back in bounds to land at the 119-8 mark.

GISH coach Kip Ramsey said Barrientos showed her competitiveness in that throw.

“She just had to get one out there just to get to finals,” Ramsey said. “It was a really low throw but she powered it enough to help her get into finals.”

