Kamdyn Barrientos settles for silver in Class A discus

OMAHA – Kamdyn Barrientos needed a good throw just to get into finals of the Class A discus.
The Grand Island Senior High senior managed to get that good throw to put herself into the finals and came away with a second-place finish in the event on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Barrientos threw 126-5 to take second to Kearney’s Lily Novacek.
Barrientos’ first throw was at 108-8, then she fouled her second throw. She threw 119-8, which put her at third at the time.
Barrientos had one thought going into that final throw of prelims.
“My goal was to get into finals at that point,” she said. “I was able to do that and was able to relax after that.”
But the throw wasn’t the cleanest one when it left her hand. It was going foul but came back in bounds to land at the 119-8 mark.
GISH coach Kip Ramsey said Barrientos showed her competitiveness in that throw.
“She just had to get one out there just to get to finals,” Ramsey said. “It was a really low throw but she powered it enough to help her get into finals.”
Barrientos got the 126-5 throw on her second attempt of finals. With the rain coming down into the ring, she decided to put some socks over her throwing shoes so she could get some traction and didn’t take the chance of slipping.
“I’ve never had to do that before,” Barrientos said. “It seemed to help on that throw. It was rough as it was not the best conditions we wanted.”
Barrientos finished her career with two medals from the state meet. She finished fifth in the shot put with a 38-3 1/2 toss Wednesday. She also earned two medals from the 2019 meet when she finished sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
Barrientos said she will do some throwing when she competes in indoor track and field at Northern State but won’t do the discus.
She added that she wanted to beat her personal record at state.
“It’s not what I wanted to do but I’ll still take it,” Barrientos said. “I’m going to continue to throw next year at Northern State but I won’t be able to do discus anymore. I’m starting to feel it right now.”
Ramsey said he’s proud of what Barrientos accomplished in her final year for the Islanders.
“It wasn’t her best throw but for her to come back and get second is great for her,” Ramsey said. “I’m glad that she was able to improve on her place from two years ago. She was disappointed but we were happy with what she’s done for us.”
Barrientos helped the Islanders finish with 14 points.