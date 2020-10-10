Kearney Catholic defeats Crusaders for Centennial crown

“Kearney Catholic just played outstanding and their serve was so tough that it made it difficult on our passers,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “Their setter is very good with a lot of great attackers. They are just a great, well-balanced team.”

The Stars jumped out of the gates in the second set and built a 13-10 lead. But Alyssa Wilson came off the bench and served a 9-0 run to give GICC a 19-13 lead.

“She really gave us a nice spark,” Zavala said. “She did a great job serving and got a spark for us. She even came up with some key digs for the little time she was in there.”

But just like the first set, Kearney Catholic got out to a big lead, this time at 19-10 and didn’t let up in taking the third going away.

Evan Glade led the Crusaders with 15 kills, while Chloe Cloud had 10 kills. Setter Carolyn Maser had 26 assists.

Zavala said she felt serving and defense hurt the Crusaders.

“I was disappointed in our serving. We did not serve tough and we didn’t do enough on defense,” she said. “I’m not sure how many tips they got down on us.”