Kearney Catholic defeats Crusaders for Centennial crown

Kearney Catholic learned its lesson against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The last time the two teams played, the Class C-1 No. 4-rated Stars saw a 19-10 first-set lead evaporate, which resulted in the No. 3 Crusaders taking the sweep. This time after getting a big lead, they kept on the attack and didn’t let up in the Centennial Conference Tournament final. That resulted in a 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 win over GICC Saturday at Central Catholic High School.
It was the first-ever Centennial Conference Tournament championship for Kearney Catholic in its short stay in the conference. The Stars joined the conference in 2017.
Ashley Keck sparked Kearney Catholic with nine of her team-high 12 kills in the opening set to give Kearney Catholic an 18-10 lead. KC coach Kris Conner said the Stars learned their lesson from the last time they played the Crusaders.
“We had a better mentality tonight when we had the lead. You can’t go soft on GICC and that’s what happened the last time we played them,” she said. “They pass and hit too well.
“And I think that was the best defensive game we played all season and we played with heart. The girls wanted to win.”
Overall, Keck led a balanced attack with 12 kills for the Stars, while Ashlyn Wischmeier had eight and Jill Collins, Bailey Spangler and setter Sydney Conner all had six kills. Conner dished out 26 assists.
“Kearney Catholic just played outstanding and their serve was so tough that it made it difficult on our passers,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “Their setter is very good with a lot of great attackers. They are just a great, well-balanced team.”
The Stars jumped out of the gates in the second set and built a 13-10 lead. But Alyssa Wilson came off the bench and served a 9-0 run to give GICC a 19-13 lead.
“She really gave us a nice spark,” Zavala said. “She did a great job serving and got a spark for us. She even came up with some key digs for the little time she was in there.”
But just like the first set, Kearney Catholic got out to a big lead, this time at 19-10 and didn’t let up in taking the third going away.
Evan Glade led the Crusaders with 15 kills, while Chloe Cloud had 10 kills. Setter Carolyn Maser had 26 assists.
Zavala said she felt serving and defense hurt the Crusaders.
“I was disappointed in our serving. We did not serve tough and we didn’t do enough on defense,” she said. “I’m not sure how many tips they got down on us.”
Kearney Catholic’s road to the title wasn’t easy. The Stars went three sets in four of the five matches during the two-day tournament, including a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 win over Columbus Scotus before their match with GICC. Coach Conner said she expected that in the conference tournament.
“There are a lot of good teams. There’s no easy matches,” she said. “I’m just super proud of the girls of the way they stepped up in the final.
“It was nice to see the girls put it together against some tough teams.”
Before its match with Kearney Catholic, GICC earned a 25-15, 25-21 win over Lincoln Christian and a 22-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia.
Against Lincoln Christian, Cloud led the way with nine kills and three blocks, while Glade had six kills and 10 digs. Maser had 21 assists.
Against St. Cecilia, Glade put down 15 kills to lead GICC, while Riley Rice led the defense with 13 digs ande Haily Asche had 12.
Zavala said the day wasn’t really the greatest for the Crusaders.
“We really had a lot of girls who didn’t have their best day,” Zavala said. “I really don’t fault how hard they played.”
NOTE: Independent sports writer Marc Zavala is the son of GICC coach Sharon Zavala.
