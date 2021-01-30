Kearney Catholic edges Grand Island Central Catholic in OT in Centennial final

OMAHA — Class C-1 No. 3-rated Kearney Catholic defeated C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic for the second time this season on Saturday, this time earning a Centennial Conference Tournament championship in the process.

The Stars outscored the defending conference champion Crusaders 11-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime before claiming a 53-52 victory.

Brett Mahoney had a game-high 18 points to lead the Stars, and GICC coach Tino Martinez said the 6-foot-4 junior was the difference-maker in the game.

“They did a good job of pounding it inside to Mahoney in the fourth quarter and also did a great job of taking away our inside game,” he said. “We didn’t score inside in the fourth, and we only scored three points. We weren’t able to knock down shots from the perimeter.”

GICC (14-2), who lost to Kearney Catholic 56-35 on Jan. 8, jumped out to a 29-20 halftime lead.

“We had really good balance in the first half, and Isaac (Herbek) and Tanner (Turek) were knocking down shots from the perimeter,” Martinez said. “Defensively we were able to control Mahoney in the first half, but we didn’t continue to do that in the second.”