Kearney Catholic too much for Central City in C1-2 district final

KEARNEY— It was just another night at the Cope Collesium for the Kearney Catholic High School boys basketball team.

However, it was their last time playing at the Cope as they now have their eyes set on Lincoln after derailing Central City 67-36 and earning the Class C-1, District 2 title on Monday night.

The Stars didn’t waste any time putting points on the board as they started out with a 10-0. It didn’t take until the final two minutes for the Bison to get on the board as they trailed 20-6 in the first quarter and 41-17 at halftime.

The Stars didn’t slow down in the third quarter. Matter of fact, Brett Mahony, who led the Stars with 20 points, scored the first three bucks in two minutes, creating more damage on the Bison. Thiele knocked his fifth 3-pointer with five minutes left of play in the third, holding a 53-18 lead and forcing a running clock for the third consecutive game.

“Whether it’s 40, 20 or we’re down, we have to make sure we finish in the second half, and I think our guys, their times are limited so they need to come out and attack and get some of our shots up,“ Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.

Both Mahony and Thiele reached double figures. Thiele finished the night with 17 points, knocking five triples in Monday’s win.