Kearney edges Islanders twice to post doubleheader sweep

The Grand Island Senior High softball team lost a doubleheader Thursday night to a familiar face, former longtime Islander coach Barb Wegner.
Game one was a very even match in regulation and deadlocked at 2-2 going into the eighth inning.
In extra frames, Kearney broke open the tie by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth on two hits. With Marisa Chamberlin on second to start the inning (NSAA rule in extra innings) Kyan Nickel singled to score her. Nickel then swiped second base.
Kelsey Choplin hit an RBI single to make it 4-2. Choplin scored on an error after Aurora Athy bunted to make it 5-3 Kearney.
The Islanders scraped together a run in the bottom of the ninth on two hits but left two on base after Leslie Ramos fouled out to third base to end the game.
Grand Island left 10 runners on base in the game. Coach Taylor Graves said it is hard to win games without the clutch hit.
“It was a tight game all the way through and we just didn’t get clutch when we needed to,” she said.
Sydney Cobler took the loss for Grand Island but Graves said she thought her hurler threw a game.
“That’s probably the best game she’s pitched this year,” Graves said. “She hit her spots, she kept the ball low and she rocked it on the mound.”
Cobler went the distance pitching all nine innings in game one and took the loss. She allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out four batters.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher for Kearney, surrendering three runs on eleven hits while fanning only three hitters.
Wegner said even though Grand Island’s 6-23 record is less than glamorous, she knew they were a tough team with a tough schedule.
“We talked about this. We can’t overlook them because they kept Lincoln Southwest close. They played big teams very closely. We knew it wasn’t going to be a cake walk,” Wegner said. “It was every bit a battle that it was.”
The Islanders outhit the Bearcats in both games 11-7 and 13-10.
“We know they have great hitters,” Wegner said.
Kyla Cramer garnished three hits in the loss for G.I.
Game two had a much different feel as both teams were tied at the end of the first inning 2-2.
Kearney took the lead in the second inning on a walk, sac bunt and a bases clearing triple by Lizzy Bean.
The Islanders got two singles in the second inning but couldn’t score. That’s when Kearney broke it open.
The Bearcats scored three runs on four hits, including two doubles in the inning to lead 5-3 going into the fourth.
Grand Island scraped together a run in the bottom of the inning. Kearney scored four more in the fourth inning. GISH countered by adding two more of their own to trail 6-3.
The Bearcats led 10-5 going into the sixth inning. That’s when Graves rallied her troops.
“I told them it’s time to do it,” she said. “We can all hit this girl and they listened, and they did it.”
Choplin, who came into the game in in relief of starter Chamberlin, was pulled after she allowed Grand Island to load the bases on two hits, a run and an intentional walk.
Enter Becker with two outs. Becker got her first batter to pop out to the catcher.
Grand Island sophomore Adriana Cabello hit a two-run double to center field to make it 10-8 Bearcats. Becker got her next batter Brittina Titman to fly out to center to end the threat.
“Haley is an all-around good pitcher for us,” Wegner said. “Anytime I need somebody to step in, she is ready to go.”
Kearney had the lead off hitter get on five of the seven innings.
Abby Heins was 4-5, and Kyan Nickle reached base four times going 3-for-3 with a walk for Kearney.
The Islander bats were busy outhitting Kearney again 13-10 but failed to get the clutch hit when it counted.
“Even in that last inning we put the ball in play, but it just didn’t go our way tonight,” said Graves.
Cabello and Ava Dunning each had two hits for the Islanders.
Kearney had 10 runs on 10 hits against three Islander hurlers.
Graves said she told her girls with the season winding down every pitch every game is their mantra for the rest of the season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!