Kearney edges Islanders twice to post doubleheader sweep

Cobler went the distance pitching all nine innings in game one and took the loss. She allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out four batters.

Haley Becker was the winning pitcher for Kearney, surrendering three runs on eleven hits while fanning only three hitters.

Wegner said even though Grand Island’s 6-23 record is less than glamorous, she knew they were a tough team with a tough schedule.

“We talked about this. We can’t overlook them because they kept Lincoln Southwest close. They played big teams very closely. We knew it wasn’t going to be a cake walk,” Wegner said. “It was every bit a battle that it was.”

The Islanders outhit the Bearcats in both games 11-7 and 13-10.

“We know they have great hitters,” Wegner said.

Kyla Cramer garnished three hits in the loss for G.I.

Game two had a much different feel as both teams were tied at the end of the first inning 2-2.

Kearney took the lead in the second inning on a walk, sac bunt and a bases clearing triple by Lizzy Bean.

The Islanders got two singles in the second inning but couldn’t score. That’s when Kearney broke it open.