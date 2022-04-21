Kearney High freshman, Kesley Hatcher, making early marks on the track

KEARNEY — In her first season of high school track and field, Kearney High athlete Kelsey Hatcher is already making her mark. The 5-foot, 8-inch sprinter has immediately found success, having the fastest 100- and 200-meter times on the team.

On April 8, she finished the 100 in 12.88 seconds at the Kearney High Invitational. Nearly a week later she recorded another personal best of 26.74 seconds in the 200 at the Jo Dustako 2022 Invitational.

“Kelsey is an exceptional athlete,” KHS coach Nate Polacek said. “Sometimes when you get freshmen that come on to the team, then you kind of wonder how they’re going to respond. I don’t think for a second that she’s missed her moment. I think she shows up, she’s put in the work and she’s not afraid to compete.”

Hatcher was aided in her transition to high school sports from peers who had already gone through the process.

“I met a lot of the great upperclassmen and they kind of helped me transition from middle school up into high school,” Hatcher said. “They’ve made me feel at home and welcome in each sport.”

Being only a freshman, experience is the biggest key to continued success for Hatcher. Every meet and practice provides a new opportunity to learn and improve.

“I think she just needs reps and time,” Polacek said. “So far, all of the training that we’ve thrown at her she’s responded extremely well. I think physically she’s in a great spot, I think mentally she’s in a great spot and it’s just a matter of getting those opportunities and learning week by week about what she needs to do. So far we’ve been impressed and have pretty high hopes for what she’ll be able to do.”

Now moving into the final stretch of the season, the meets are becoming more and more important. This will be Hatcher’s next major challenge, as the competition levels get higher.

“We want her to be competitive,” Polacek said. “Right now she’s proven that she’s a solid athlete and we’re excited to see what she can be when she moves into some high-quality meets.”

Looking ahead, Hatcher not only hopes to continue improving her skills, but she also wants to reach the NSAA State Championships at Omaha.

“I’m excited to see what is going to come,” Hatcher said. “I’d like to make it to state one of these years, so I’m kind of looking up to that.”

Even as a freshman, Hatcher has established a leadership presence on the track for the Bearcats.

“Looking forward, I think she’s going to move into being a leader on the team,” Polacek said. “We’ve got a really great freshman group. Not only her, but some other sprinters and I think she’s kind of served as a model for conduct, or how you practice, or how you take care of business. So I expect her to continue to be a leader on our team.”

Hatcher wants to continue chasing success in her events, but she also wants to have fun in the process. Even though training can often be grueling and tiresome, her surrounding coaches and teammates make it worth it.

“I really have great teammates and our coaches really seem to care about our success,” Hatcher said. “It’s just a great atmosphere at practice and at every meet. It’s just really fun to be around everybody and everyone is so positive.”