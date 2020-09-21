Kearney sweeps Northwest

KEARNEY — In the third set, the Kearney girls found their consistency.
After struggling to win the first two sets, the Bearcats, ranked eighth in Class A, cruised to a win over Grand Island Northwest to wrap up a 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory Monday night at the Kearney High gym.
“We have to try to learn to stay consistent and when we ride that wave we have to stay on top of that instead of letting the momentum kind of swing back the other way,” Kearney coach Jessica Day said. “It wasn’t the prettiest and we need to address that, but sometimes a win is a win.
“In set three, I was happier with how we kind of leveled it and we were able to play consistently through the set.”
Kearney (11-2) led 12-5 in the first set and 13-7 in the second set, only to see the Vikings (3-5) come back to tie the score and lead briefly in the first set.
“It seems like our girls have been playing this game of getting down by five, six, eight points, whatever it is, and then they make a game of it,” Northwest coach Lindsay Harders said. “I feel like, in the first set, had we finished and really focused on those last few points, we would have had a different outcome of the whole, entire night. ... Our girls, they take of points, honestly, and had a lack of focus in finishing that set.”
The Vikings, getting kills from Claire Caspersen and Ellie Apfel, built a 23-21 led in the first set. But a pair of attack errors combined with kills by Kearney’s Aspen Rusher and Avery Franzen and a block by Sidney Province and Franzen led Kearney score five of the last six points to get away with the win.
In the second set, Northwest scored five straight points with Apfel tallying a kill, Sophia McKinney and ace serve and a block by Ashlynn Brown and Halle Palu tied the score at 18. But kills by Apfel and Brown were the only offensive points produced by the Vikings after that.
Apfel led the Vikings with seven kills while Caspersen had six and Chloe Mader had five.
Kearney finished with a 42-27 advantage in kills with Rusher netting 13, Lily Novacek 10 and Franzen 9. The Bearcats also had six blocks and seven ace serves.
Northwest will be back in action Tuesday at Aurora.
