Keene helps Northwest defeat York 1-0

With an undefeated start and a lofty new state rating, it would’ve been easy for Northwest to get caught with its collective head in the clouds.

Instead, the Class B No. 4-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Vikings used a Trevyn Keene goal in the 50th minute to emerge with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Central Conference rival York on Thursday. The win improved Northwest to 4-0 on the season.

“The ratings are great, but it puts a big ol’ target on you,” Northwest assistant coach John Kenna said. “It’s just one of those situations where you say we just have to control what we can control as a team and continue to improve at the things that we’re working on. I’m proud of them because we’re making gains.

“We still have a long way to go, but to compete with those other top teams at the end of the year, we’re having to change our style and I’m proud of these guys for doing that.”

Kenna said the Vikings did a good job of possessing the ball, being patient and waiting for opportunities to develop.

“That is something we’ve really been focusing on this year,” Kenna said. “It gets away from you sometimes when a team just kicks the ball and runs and we tend to fall into that style.

“That’s what we talked a lot about at half was to continue to move the ball side to side and then it will open up the spaces.”

Northwest scored the lone goal of the match on a well-executed corner kick. Peyton Atwood bent a kick to the front of the goal from the left side and Kenne knocked in the difference-maker.

“Trevin came right on that back post, which is something we work on a lot,” Kenna said. “In high school soccer, most goals are scored on free kicks and corners and we have some deadly weapons. Najib (Ortiez) can take a killer corner and so can Petyon.

“When you have weapons like that, you really have to take advantage of those opportunities because they don’t come along very often. When they do, you want to attack it.”

Northwest registered its third shutout in four matches with goalie Zeke Koenig making three saves. That included a stop on a shot by York’s Garrett Ivey with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Defense has been dominant for the Vikings so far this season. Northwest has outscored its four opponents by a combined 23-2.

“It’s good to get them gelling as a unit because every game, especially these games that are hard-fought, they really have to start believing and trusting one another,” Kenna said of Northwest’s defensive play. “That’s a nice thing to see is their organization back there.

“When teams do counter, you have to be organized because when you’re controlling possession a lot, you can have a tendency to almost be asleep so you have to stay with it. They’re doing a really good job of communicating back there and I’d like to see that continue to grow because they are still pretty young and it’s exciting to see.”

Most of all, Kenna said he liked the way the Vikings competed against the Dukes (3-3).

“I really liked the fight, I liked the control and I thought we won a lot of the 50-50 balls, which was a very important thing in this game,” Kenna said. “I’m just proud of them. (York) is always kind of a rivalry game for us … and you never want to give up a game at home.”

GIRLS

Northwest 5, York 1

Offensive balance continued to be a strength for Northwest as the Vikings had five different players find the net during a 5-1 home victory over York on Thursday afternoon.

Lexie Lilienthal, Lupe Sanchez, Ava Smith, Maddie Arends and Katie Weaver all scored goals as Northwest improved to 4-0 on the season. Evelyn Poland also played a key role, finishing with a pair of assists for the Vikings, who have outscored their four opponents by a combined 20-2 this season.

Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said offensive balance has been “huge” in her team’s early season success.

“In years past, we’ve usually had one great goal-scorer and a couple of others who were kind of on the side. Now, we have multiple scoring threats,” Herrmann said. “If a defense keys on one girl, we have others that are going to step up — and not just with the goal-scoring, but also with the assists.

“Everybody is getting involved with the scoring — not just one or two people.”

The Vikings took the lead early as Lilienthal scored on an assist from Poland in the fourth minute for a 1-0 advantage. A goal by Sanchez off another Poland assist made it 2-0 in the 30th minute and Smith’s score gave Northwest a 3-0 lead in the 36th minute.

“That was something we talked about in practice yesterday was trying to get a goal in the first five or 10 minutes, just to set the tone,” Herrmann said. “It just allows our girls to play a lot more loosely and we scored in the first four minutes, which was perfect.”

York (0-6) reduced its deficit to 3-1 on a direct-kick goal by Leah Davis in the 39th minute. However, Northwest thoroughly dominated possession in the second half, finishing with 24 shots.

Maddie Arends blasted in a shot in the 55th minute to increase Northwest’s advantage to 4-1. Weaver’s goal on a penalty kick provided the Vikings with their final margin in the 67th minute.

“Our chemistry is getting better and stronger every game,” Herrmann said. “A lot of that is just that the connection is there, the passing is there and they’re starting to know where their teammates are going to be. That allowed us to stay on our half most of the time.”