Kernels battle Omaha Skutt in state debut

Scan the Class B state baseball bracket, and you find seven programs that are from traditionally Class B schools — Hastings, Beatrice, Elkhorn, Ralston, Omaha Skutt, Norris and Bennington.
Then there is the one exception.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura is a third-year program — in its first year including Centura — that consists of smaller schools that compete in the C and D classes in other sports.
So the Kernels don’t mind taking a shot at the “big boys” when they make their state tournament debut Saturday at 4 p.m. against Omaha Skutt at Papillion’s Werner Park.
“No matter who we face, it’ll be a good team,” coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It’s kind of special for our smaller towns to compete against the big dogs.”
Central City/Fullerton/Centura got off to a great start to the season and never slowed up, going 19-5. The Kernels combined to win a total of 12 games over their first two seasons in 2018-19.
There was hope for continued improvement last spring before the high school season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we could have been a pretty good team,” Detlefsen said. “I’m not saying that we would have made the state tournament, but I think we would have done OK.
“This year we made that big jump. It’s a huge step for us to qualify for state.”
The Kernels have been led by a solid 1-2 punch on the mound.
Junior Kale Jensen has tied the Class B record for wins in a season by going 10-0 with one save and a minuscule 0.75 ERA.
Senior Tres Gonsior is 5-3 with a 2.85 ERA.
“We have two of the top pitchers in the state,” Detlefsen said. “We know what they’re capable of doing.”
Having them on the mound should help calm some early jitters.
“With it being our first time at the state tournament, you hope that the moment doesn’t get too big,” Detlefsen said. “You hope the team doesn’t get too nervous and that they respond well.”
Jensen leads the Kernels at the plate, hitting .577 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 32 runs.
Gonsior is averaging .452 with 28 runs and 28 RBIs, while catcher Jackson McInnis is hitting .329 and third baseman Aydon Nelson .313.
“We were able to get in a lot of reps during the offseason,” Detlefsen said. “We focused more on offensive reps, and that’s why we scored 10.5 runs a game. We were better offensively, and we combined that with our good pitching.”
Omaha Skutt enters its 14th state tournament with a 17-6 record. The SkyHawks won Class B in 2017 and were the runner-up in 2008, ‘10, ‘14 and ‘16.
Senior Cade Barton is 7-0 with a 0.38 ERA. A balanced offense has seven players who have recorded between 12 and 16 RBIs.
Omaha Skutt is rated No. 4 by the Omaha World-Herald while the Kernels earned their first ever rating at No. 10 after winning the District 6 title.
The small-town team hopes to make some noise starting Saturday.
“We have solid guys and hard-working kids who compete well,” Detlefsen said. “Adding Centura gave us a lot of depth.
“Qualifying for state is a lot of excitement for these small towns.”
Hastings (20-5)
Top-seeded and No. 1-rated Hastings (20-5) carries an 11-game winning streak into its first-round game against No. 9-rated Beatrice (14-6) Saturday at 10 a.m. at Werner Park.
The Tigers continued to roll this season even after losing most of the players who helped them finish as the Class B runner-up in the latest state tournament in 2019.
Senior Brayden Mackey is 5-1 with a 1.18 ERA while senior Trayton Newman is 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA.