Kernels battle Omaha Skutt in state debut

Scan the Class B state baseball bracket, and you find seven programs that are from traditionally Class B schools — Hastings, Beatrice, Elkhorn, Ralston, Omaha Skutt, Norris and Bennington.

Then there is the one exception.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura is a third-year program — in its first year including Centura — that consists of smaller schools that compete in the C and D classes in other sports.

So the Kernels don’t mind taking a shot at the “big boys” when they make their state tournament debut Saturday at 4 p.m. against Omaha Skutt at Papillion’s Werner Park.

“No matter who we face, it’ll be a good team,” coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It’s kind of special for our smaller towns to compete against the big dogs.”

Central City/Fullerton/Centura got off to a great start to the season and never slowed up, going 19-5. The Kernels combined to win a total of 12 games over their first two seasons in 2018-19.

There was hope for continued improvement last spring before the high school season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.