Kernels earn first ever state tournament victory behind Kale Jensen's 11th win of the season

PAPILLION — Central City/Fullerton/Centura made a couple of big additions to a season full of firsts.

The Kernels picked up their first ever victory in the Class B state tournament behind the record-breaking performance of pitcher Kale Jensen.

Jensen became the first Class B pitcher to ever record 11 wins in a season by pitching a complete-game 3-1 victory over Bennington Monday in a losers bracket contest at Werner Park.

Jensen (11-0) limited the Badgers to three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. He threw strikes on 65.7% of his 102 pitches.

Jensen helped his own cause with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to plate Carter Noakes, who had also doubled. Jensen came home on a single by Aydon Nelson, who scored himself on a Kellen Fries single to right field.

Those three early runs proved to be all the Kernels could muster, but that was more than enough for Jensen.

Bennington got its one run in the fifth inning after Jensen had retired eight straight batters.

Jensen finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple.