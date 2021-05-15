Kernels fall to Skutt in opening round

By Dale Miller
PAPILLION – No. 4-rated Omaha Skutt delivered a rude greeting to No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura at the Class B state baseball tournament.
The SkyHawks – who have appeared in the four of the last seven finals – handed the Kernels a 14-4 six-inning defeat in their state debut Saturday at Werner Park.
“This was new to everyone down here, so we didn’t know exactly what to expect,” CC/F/C coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “We had a good first inning, then we told the guys we can’t make errors and can’t give them extra outs in a game like this where every team down here is really good.
“We gave them too many extra opportunities, and they took advantage of it.”
The bottom of the second inning provided plenty of excitement for both sides and ultimately one of those costly mistakes for the Kernels (19-6).
Skutt loaded the bases on a two-base error and back-to-back walks, which came on a total of nine pitches.
But Tres Gonsior settled down to strike out the next two SkyHawks and get on the brink of escaping the jam.
No. 9 hitter Dylan Brisbois, who has a .171 batting average, came through for Skutt by sending the first pitch he saw deep into right field.
That cleared the bases and gave the SkyHawks a 3-0 lead before Brisbois was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.
Omaha Skutt (18-6) broke things open with four more runs in the third. Sam Borsh had a two-run triple to key the inning.
The Kernels made things interesting again in the top of the fourth.
Skutt starter Cade Barton – who was 7-0 with a 0.38 ERA – was pulled after 3 1/3 innings and having issued a walk.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura loaded the bases with a bunt single from Kellen Fries and Blake Jensen getting hit by a pitch.
With two outs, Jake Twiss drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jackson McGinnis followed with a two-run single to pull the Kernels within 7-3.
“That’s kind of been our M.O. all year that when we get the ace out of there, we kind of jump on the next guy,” Detlefsen said. “That’s kind of what happened today. Obviously,
they were too far ahead of us and our pitching wasn’t on point today. They took advantage of our opportunities and kept us down.”
Skutt went up 11-3 in the bottom of the fourth on two-run home runs from Nick Wiepen and Sam Borsh.
Gonsior hit a solo shot to left in the top of the fifth for the Kernels.
But Skutt ended things early via the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth when Brady O’Brien singled in two runs.
Detlefsen said Skutt’s experience at the state tournament as a program was a big plus in its favor in a first-round meeting.
“They came out and they knew the level of competition that they can play at,” he said. “Our guys were unsure of themselves at the beginning of the game, and it took us a little while for us to settle in. You could see that. It took our guys a while to start playing well at the beginning of the game, and it snowballed after that.”
The Kernels will return on Monday at 1 p.m. to try to extend their season in an elimination game.
“We’re going to come back on Monday, and now we know what to expect down here,” Detlefsen said. “We’ll come back and compete and show them what Kernel baseball is about.”
Kale Jensen, who tied the Class B record for wins in a season, will take a 10-0 record and 0.75 ERA to the mound.
“We were debating back and forth on going with Kale or Tres today, and Tres is our senior leader and won us some big games in our career,” Detlefsen said. “We went with Tres today.
“Kale is going Monday and he’s a great leader and solid pitcher. We like our chances no matter who we face Monday.”