Kernels fall to Skutt in opening round

But Skutt ended things early via the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth when Brady O’Brien singled in two runs.

Detlefsen said Skutt’s experience at the state tournament as a program was a big plus in its favor in a first-round meeting.

“They came out and they knew the level of competition that they can play at,” he said. “Our guys were unsure of themselves at the beginning of the game, and it took us a little while for us to settle in. You could see that. It took our guys a while to start playing well at the beginning of the game, and it snowballed after that.”

The Kernels will return on Monday at 1 p.m. to try to extend their season in an elimination game.

“We’re going to come back on Monday, and now we know what to expect down here,” Detlefsen said. “We’ll come back and compete and show them what Kernel baseball is about.”

Kale Jensen, who tied the Class B record for wins in a season, will take a 10-0 record and 0.75 ERA to the mound.

“We were debating back and forth on going with Kale or Tres today, and Tres is our senior leader and won us some big games in our career,” Detlefsen said. “We went with Tres today.

“Kale is going Monday and he’s a great leader and solid pitcher. We like our chances no matter who we face Monday.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.