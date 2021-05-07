Kernels top Gross, advance to district final

“Tres wasn’t locating his pitches very well in the first inning, and they jumped on him,” Detlefsen said. “But he settled in and got going after that.”

The Kernels (18-5) slowly battled back.

Ayden Nelson made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly, and he tied it with an RBI single in the third.

Gonsior scored on a wild pitch to give the hosts the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.

“Once we took the lead, we took a deep sigh of relief,” Detlefsen said. “We knew our pitching was solid and we could hang in there if we got the lead.”

Gonsior was waiting for his opportunity while standing on third base.

“Right away I was thinking if it went behind the catcher I was going to score,” he said. “It did, and it happened.

“When we got the lead, we were sure we were going to close the door on them. We had Kale coming in to close, so we were pretty confident.”

Jensen did the job, retiring the four batters he faced. The Kernels also added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Gonsior’s infield single.