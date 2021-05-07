Kernels top Gross, advance to district final

CENTRAL CITY — After some first inning hiccups, it was nothing but smooth sailing for Central City/Fullerton/Centura Friday.
Omaha Gross collected its only two runs and three hits in the top of the first in a Class B, District 6 tournament semifinal.
After that, the Kernels battled back to pick up a 4-2 victory and move into Saturday’s noon district championship.
“We’re not going to celebrate too long tonight,” Central City/Fullerton/Centura coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “We’re going to celebrate for an hour and then get back at it tomorrow.”
Omaha Gross (9-15) jumped out to an early lead after loading the bases with two outs. The Cougars got their only productivity off starter Tres Gonsior in that frame over his 5 1/3 innings.
“The first inning they got some hits,” the senior Sioux Falls recruit said. “I felt like I was pitching fine. They were just putting some balls in the gap. Then my teammates made plays after that, and Kale (Jensen) came in and closed the door (for the final four outs).”
Gross stranded runners at second and third in the first, and that proved to be a missed opportunity to add more key runs.
After that, the Cougars never got more than one baserunner on against Gonsior until an error and walk ended his day on the mound in the sixth. After needing 29 pitches to get through the first inning, he needed more than 15 only once in the next four.
“Tres wasn’t locating his pitches very well in the first inning, and they jumped on him,” Detlefsen said. “But he settled in and got going after that.”
The Kernels (18-5) slowly battled back.
Ayden Nelson made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly, and he tied it with an RBI single in the third.
Gonsior scored on a wild pitch to give the hosts the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth.
“Once we took the lead, we took a deep sigh of relief,” Detlefsen said. “We knew our pitching was solid and we could hang in there if we got the lead.”
Gonsior was waiting for his opportunity while standing on third base.
“Right away I was thinking if it went behind the catcher I was going to score,” he said. “It did, and it happened.
“When we got the lead, we were sure we were going to close the door on them. We had Kale coming in to close, so we were pretty confident.”
Jensen did the job, retiring the four batters he faced. The Kernels also added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Gonsior’s infield single.
“It’s a gritty group of guys that doesn’t give up,” Detlefsen said. “This is kind of what we’ve done all year. We’ve battled until we get the No. 1 pitcher out of there. Once we get him out, it’s like blood in the water and we get after the next guy.”
Central City/Fullerton/Centura stands one win away from a state tournament appearance in the program’s third season.
“Coming from the first
season when we had four wins and the second season when we had eight wins, it’s huge for us to get out here and finally put a season like this together,” Gonsior said.
“These seniors have been playing since we were freshmen. It’s nice to see our hard work pay off.”
It’s a remarkable leap, especially after the lost season of 2020.
“We won four games the first year and eight games the second year,” Detlefsen said. “We kind of joked that we wanted to double it again. Well, we went past that.
“It’s just a great group of guys. Putting the three schools together, from day one they came together. It’s a special journey. We hope it’s not over yet.”
Although in contention for one of two wild-card spots, to guarantee a trip to the state tournament the Kernels will need to beat sixth-seeded Platteview in Saturday’s noon final.
The Trojans (8-14) have been the surprise of the tournament, knocking off third-seeded Blair and second-seeded Seward to win back-to-back games for only the second time this season.