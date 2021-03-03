Kissinger guides St. Cecilia into C-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – Bailey Kissinger sliced and diced her way through the Syracuse defense during Wednesday’s first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.
Again.
And again.
And again.
Kissinger put up Hastings St. Cecilia’s first 13 points, scored 23 in the first half and finished with a career-high 26 mostly on drives to lead the Hawkettes to a 54-32 rout at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard said St. Cecilia suspected there might be open driving lanes going into the game.
“Watching film, we could see their defense extends a lot and comes out past the 3-point line, so that obviously opens up a lot of driving lanes,” she said. “We didn’t know how they would play because of what film they would have on us to see what other teams did to us to prevent driving lanes.
“But they were open tonight, and that’s what got us going.”
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said Kissinger took full advantage of those openings in Syracuse’s defense.
“She was very aggressive and she had a lot of great looks point-blank at the rim,” he said. “There’s a lot of teams down the stretch that weren’t letting her do that, and Syrcuse’s pressure defense opened up some lanes. I thought she did a nice job of getting to the rim.”
St. Cecilia’s first two possessions ended with Kissinger going to the free-throw line, where she went 3-for-4.
She produced layups on three drives to give the Hawkettes a 9-0 lead before Syracuse finally scored with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Kissinger said a quick start is always important at a state tournament.
“These state games, the first team that settles in is usually the team that wins, so getting out there and settling in got us off to the great start,” she said.
Kissinger had all of St. Cecilia’s scoring when it was ahead 13-6 before teammate Katharine Hamburger hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter.
Kissinger continued to drive through the Rockets in the second quarter until she changed things up to hit a 3-pointer near the end to give the Hawkettes a 31-14 lead.
She went scoreless in the third quarter on one shot and had three points in the fourth, taking on more of a playmaker role after halftime.
“When you start doing that (scoring on drives), you’re going to get a lot of attention yourself if you have the first half she did,” Berndt said. “You’re going to get a lot of players on the other side ball watching her, and that led to some cuts.
“I thought Addie Kirkegaard had a nice second half too and asserted herself. When we kind of get that balance, that’s why we’ve been tough to defend at times this year when we get two, three, four girls scoring. It was fun to watch.”
Kirkegaard finished with 10 points while Hamburger chipped in eight.
Kissinger’s previous career high was 25 points – once as a freshman against Kearney Catholic and twice this year against Fillmore Central and Lincoln Christian.
It came at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Kissinger is used to only playing in the finals during St. Cecilia’s back-to-back Class C-2 state title seasons. She actually kind of missed the team’s usual semifinal round game at the Devaney Sports Center from previous years.
“It was awesome but at the same time it was weird not playing at Devaney because personally that’s my favorite place to play at because it’s so compact and a great atmosphere,” she said.
After an off day, St. Cecilia faces fellow Centennial Conference member Lincoln Lutheran in Friday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinal at PBA.
It will be the teams’ first meeting of the season.
“We got snowed out the first time around and we didn’t see them at conference,” Berndt said. “They looked great their first-round game against Sidney.
“It’s a different type of challenge. We know they’re going to bring a ton of fans. It should be a great environment, and the nice thing is we get one day to prepare for it. That’s atypical for a state tournament.”