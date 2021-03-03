Kissinger guides St. Cecilia into C-1 semifinals

St. Cecilia’s first two possessions ended with Kissinger going to the free-throw line, where she went 3-for-4.

She produced layups on three drives to give the Hawkettes a 9-0 lead before Syracuse finally scored with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Kissinger said a quick start is always important at a state tournament.

“These state games, the first team that settles in is usually the team that wins, so getting out there and settling in got us off to the great start,” she said.

Kissinger had all of St. Cecilia’s scoring when it was ahead 13-6 before teammate Katharine Hamburger hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter.

Kissinger continued to drive through the Rockets in the second quarter until she changed things up to hit a 3-pointer near the end to give the Hawkettes a 31-14 lead.

She went scoreless in the third quarter on one shot and had three points in the fourth, taking on more of a playmaker role after halftime.

“When you start doing that (scoring on drives), you’re going to get a lot of attention yourself if you have the first half she did,” Berndt said. “You’re going to get a lot of players on the other side ball watching her, and that led to some cuts.