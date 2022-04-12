Late Atwood goal gives Northwest 2-1 win over Schuyler

With Northwest and Schuyler tied 1-1 in the final minute of Tuesday’s Central Conference Tournament first-round matchup, conventional wisdom was that the contest was destined for overtime.

However, the Vikings had other ideas.

Peyton Atwood scored off an assist from Elvin Ohrstrom in the closing seconds of regulation, lifting Class B No. 4-rated and third-seeded Northwest to a 2-1 home-field victory over the sixth-seeded Warriors. Despite leading for only the final 45 seconds, Atwood and Co. advanced to Monday’s tournament semifinals as the host.

“I saw the run — it had been there all game long — so I went for it and I couldn’t have asked for a better ball from Elvin,” Atwood said of his game-winning goal. “He made a perfect pass and I just made it happen.”

Not that Atwood was able to immediately celebrate.

“I didn’t see it go in,” Atwood said. “I was just praying that it would catch the side netting and fortunately, it did.

“Once I realized it went in, there was so much going through my mind, it’s to describe. It was crazy.”

Northwest assistant coach John Kenna said Atwood’s goal was well-executed, especially with the Vikings (6-2) fighting a stiff headwind in the second half.

“What I liked was (the ball) moved from our left side, went in the middle and we made another connected pass, which is what we’ve been working on,” Kenna said. “Elvin got his head up, made a great slot pass and Atwood just really timed it great and finished it.”

Schuyler (4-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when Victor Alonza scored an unassisted goal. Northwest tied the score at 1-1 in the 37th minute when Najib Ortiz bent a corner kick directly into the net.

“Najib takes a wicked corner kick with the wind and with how he curves it, it just went right into the goal,” Kenna said. “You don’t see that very often.”

Northwest goalie Zeke Koenig finished with four saves, including a diving stop on a hard, low Schuyler shot late in the match. And the Vikings found just enough offense to advance to Monday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against second-seeded Crete.

“This was a little too close for comfort, but quite honestly, I was proud of their resiliency, especially going against this wind in the second half,” Kenna said. “I was a little disappointed we didn’t get more in the first half and then we actually let them score. We need to figure out how to clean that up a little bit so we aren’t having to fight back all these times.”

Atwood agreed.

“We definitely fought hard, but we could’ve played a little bit better and our passes could’ve been better,” Atwood said. “The important thing was that we fought through it and came out with the win.”