Tyler Douglass is known on the team for his base running skills.

Often called upon to be a pinch runner, he showed why on Sunday.

“You can’t be afraid on the base paths, so I just try to stay aggressive, trust my reads and put my head down and run,” Douglass said.

Tied 5-all in the bottom of the sixth inning, Home Federal played a little cat and mouse game with Lincoln Southeast. Jacob Albers went off to steal second base, trying to get the Southeast pitcher to throw it to second. It worked.

Douglass, who was in as a pinch runner for Sam Dinkelman, came home on the play and scored what ended up being the game winning run as Home Federal won 6-5 over Southeast at Ryder Park on Sunday morning.

“Jack Steenson got down 0-2, so we wanted to make sure we had a shot at scoring that run,” Douglass said. “Kirby called a great play and Jake executed it. Pitcher came off the mound, and we were able to score that run.”

Southeast got two on in the top of the first but stranded their runners, which plagued them early on in the game. Home Federal took a 1-0 lead in the first when Broxton Barrientos came home on a wild pitch.

Home Federal again added a run in the second when Cedric Sullivan was driven in by a Ryan Coslor RBI sac fly, going up 2-0. Southeast left two runners on on the top side.

Southeast got their first run of the game in the third when Colton Horn scored on a Home Federal error, but they left three runners on base, as did Grand Island on the bottom side of the inning.

Southeast again left three runners stranded again in the fourth, giving them 10 left on base through four innings. Home Federal extended their lead to 3-1 on a E.J. Arends RBI sac fly to right field.

After both teams went 1-2-3 at the plate in the fifth, Southeast got their first least of the game in the sixth. Southeast scored four runs in the inning, taking a 5-3 lead off a 2-RBI double by Alex Wilhelm, Jackson Volpp coming home on a passed ball and a RBI sac fly by Owen Baxter.

Home Federal made it a 5-all ballgame before Douglass’ game winning run in the sixth on another Arends RBI sac fly and Riley Plummer scoring on a Southeast error.

In the seventh, Southeast went 4-up, 3-down to end the game.

The teams combined for 10 errors in the game. Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said it could have been due to wet grass as well as just miscues for Grand Island.

“We got in a hurry a couple of times and wet grass might have played a little factor throughout the game, but those are things you just have to overcome, and you can’t have that hanging over your head and have to have a next pitch mentality.”

Ryan Coslor led Home Federal at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI. On the mound, Ethan Coslor had the win, throwing one strikeout and two walks in two innings, while giving up one hit.

Home Federal started the game with Barrientos on the mound, who pitched just 1/3 of an inning in the spring season. He threw five strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings on Sunday.

“He did really well,” Wells said. “He attacked the strike zone and for him not having a whole bunch of innings in the spring and not having pitched for a while, he was really good. His arm got tired, and it was harder for him to throw his breaking ball which does happen after you haven’t thrown for a long time. Overall, he did a great job of competing and attacking the strike zone.”

Home Federal (4-1) went 3-0 in the GI/Hastings Sr. Invite this weekend, which is exactly what Wells said the team was aiming for.

“Great weekend,” he said. “I thought we played a complete game on Friday and did really well against Norris and played well against McCook yesterday. Against a good team like Lincoln Southeast, you have to minimize your mistakes, and we made one less mistake than they did and were able to come out on top.”

Home Federal 6, Lincoln Southeast 5

LSE; 001; 004 0—5; 9; 6

HF; 110; 103 X—6; 3; 4

WP—E. Coslor. LP—Frederick. 2B—LSE: Wilhelm.