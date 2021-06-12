Late stretch helps Red defeat Blue in NSWCA all-star dual

Mauler said Duda and Brandt were practice partners during the week as the wrestlers didn’t know which team they were going to be on until Friday afternoon.

“They knew each other’s stuff because of that so that was why it was a low-scoring match,” Mauler said. “But Lathan is one of the most athletic kids I’ve seen, especially to come out of Custer County. He always seems to be one step ahead of everyone he wrestles.”

One of the key moments of the dual though happened when Gering’s Nate Rocheleau defaulted out of his match with Conestoga’s Cameron Williams because of a knee injury he suffered in the middle of the match. Rocheleau, who was wrestling for the Blue, led 8-1 before he injured his knee. That gave the Red team six points and a 19-15 lead.

Blue coach Brian Sybrandts of Northwest said that was turning point of the dual.

“Nate was dominating there and he just happened to get his knee bent a little bit underneath in a scramble,” Sybrandts said. “He hurt his PCL and he said he felt it pop.”

Duda’s high school teammate Casey Faulkenberry provided one of the key wins for the Blue. Faulkenberry, who won the Class C 126-pound title for Broken Bow in 2020, didn’t wrestle during the 2020-21 season because of mono.

