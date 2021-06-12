Late stretch helps Red defeat Blue in NSWCA all-star dual

It’s not how you start but how you finish.
That was the case of the Red team during the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association all-star dual Saturday at Northwest High School.
The Blue team built an early 12-0 lead, but the Red won five of the final six matches to help it take the dual 34-24.
“We just have some really good, talented individuals on our team,” Red coach Brett Mauler of York said. “A dual like this could go either way. It was a crazy fight to the very end.”
Gering’s Quinton Chavez, Logan View’s Hunter McNulty, Cross County/Osceola’s Kyle Sterup, Bellevue East’s Daniel DeRosier and Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda all picked up decisions that turned a 21-19 deficit into the 34-24 win.
Duda capped the dual with a 5-2 victory over Syracuse’s Burton Brandt in what was a battle of state champions at 195 pounds this past season. Duda won the Class B title while Brandt captured the Class C championship.
Duda scored two takedowns in the opening period, which was enough for him.
“That was one of my favorite matches that I’ve wrestled in. It’s always great to wrestle someone who will make you better,” Duda said. “I didn’t even know what the team score was but I was just trying to wrestle smart and help the team come out on top.”
Mauler said Duda and Brandt were practice partners during the week as the wrestlers didn’t know which team they were going to be on until Friday afternoon.
“They knew each other’s stuff because of that so that was why it was a low-scoring match,” Mauler said. “But Lathan is one of the most athletic kids I’ve seen, especially to come out of Custer County. He always seems to be one step ahead of everyone he wrestles.”
One of the key moments of the dual though happened when Gering’s Nate Rocheleau defaulted out of his match with Conestoga’s Cameron Williams because of a knee injury he suffered in the middle of the match. Rocheleau, who was wrestling for the Blue, led 8-1 before he injured his knee. That gave the Red team six points and a 19-15 lead.
Blue coach Brian Sybrandts of Northwest said that was turning point of the dual.
“Nate was dominating there and he just happened to get his knee bent a little bit underneath in a scramble,” Sybrandts said. “He hurt his PCL and he said he felt it pop.”
Duda’s high school teammate Casey Faulkenberry provided one of the key wins for the Blue. Faulkenberry, who won the Class C 126-pound title for Broken Bow in 2020, didn’t wrestle during the 2020-21 season because of mono.
But Faulkenberry showed people what he could do as he built a 7-0 lead on Southwest’s Matt Van Pelt before getting the dual’s only pin in the second period.
Duda was impressed with what Faulkenberry was able to do.
“Casey showed that he still has it,” Duda said. “He just loves the sport of wrestling and I’m glad he was able to show people what they missed last year.”
Sybrandts was also impressed.
“He looked really good,” Sybrandts said. “He got his shots going and stayed in good position. Seeing him getting that pin was awesome.”
Sybrandts got to coach two of his wrestlers during the dual. The Viking duo of Grady Arends and Austin Cooley went 1-1 for the Blue team.
Arends posted a 4-3 win over Lincoln East’s Case Jurgens, while Cooley fell to Southwest’s Brett Tryon 7-3. Arends’ victory helped the Blue get out to the 12-0 lead.
Sybrandts said he enjoyed coaching his two athletes in the dual.
“It’s one of those feelings where you don’t want to see their careers end but they had great careers for us as they both had over 100 wins for us,” he said. “Grady got a win against a pretty good kid. Austin lost a tight match late but he gave a good effort. But I’m happy that they both got this opportunity.”
The area had two other wrestlers compete in the dual. Central City’s Sam Moore wrestled for the Blue team but fell 11-2 to David City’s Dylan Vodlicka, while Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota, who wrestled for the Red, grabbed a 10-3 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Cash Meier.
Burwell co-coach Max remembered during dual
Before the start of the dual, both teams took the time to remember Burwell co-coach Mike Max.
Max, was a was a member of the NSWCA, passed away last week due to a short battle with leukemia.
Mauler, along with Les Painter, who wrestled for Max when he was coaching at Ainsworth, and Leonard Hawkins, dual official and Chadron State teammate, placed his wrestling shoes in the center of the mat and had a moment of silence.
Mauler said it was a nice tribute to Max, who coached with his dad Craig when Sargent and Burwell cooped with each other during the late 2000s to early 2010s.
“That guy meant to world to me. Even though my dad coached me, I felt he was always my No. 1 guy in my corner,” he said. “He took me under his wing and he really gave his wrestlers a lot of confidence. It was an emotional moment.”