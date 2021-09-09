Laurent helps Northwest win city battle over Grand Island Central Catholic

“I just love where we’re at as a ball club right now and love what we’re doing.”

The junior said the support she receives leads to her success in the circle.

“The support that I have behind me is incredible – coaches, parents and most of all my teammates,” Laurent said. “They’ve done a lot for me, and having them behind me, I couldn’t be more grateful for them.”

She finished with one unearned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

“Ave threw well tonight,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Ava Laurent. She threw outstanding tonight. That kid can flat-out play.

“We didn’t do a good job being prepared for her. We thought we were prepared, but we didn’t look like we belonged out there tonight, especially the first time through the lineup. Then we started to get the bat on the ball. The energy level got better, and that was nice.”

Laurent helped her own cause in the top of the first. After GICC’s Mikah Culler walked the bases loaded with two outs – Brock Culler said he’s never seen her walk two batters in a row or hardly ever in an inning, let alone three – Laurent came through with a two-run single down the right field line.