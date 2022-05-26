Legion baseball roundup: Home Federal opens season with dominate win over Kearney Runza

The Home Federal baseball team finally got its season going.

After having its first two games postponed because of the weather, the Grand Island seniors came to play.

Home Federal put up four runs in the third inning plus five more in the sixth to post a 10-1 six-inning win over Kearney Runza Thursday at Ryder Park.

“I thought our focus and energy was great for the first game,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We really came ready to play today.”

Cohen Evans got the win for Grand Island. He gave up one run on three hits and had six strikeouts.

“He really played a great game today. He got behind 1-0 but he had great command tonight,” Wells said.

Zenon Sack led the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Eli Arends, Carson Leiting and Kevin Ramos had the other two hits.

Home Federal hosts its home tournament during the weekend. The seniors open with North Platte at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wells said he’s eager to see what Grand Island can do during the home tournament.

“Anytime you have a weekend tournament on your home field, you want to go out and play well in front of the home fans,” Wells said.

Kearney Runza 001 000—1 3 1

Home Federal 004 015—10 5 1

WP—Evans. LP—Rehtus.

Kearney Post 52 11, Five Points Bank 1

Grand Island Five Points Bank fell to Kearney Post 52 11-1 in five innings to open its season.

Kearney used an eight-run fourth inning to take control.

The Grand Island juniors scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth on a Jacob Albers RBI single that scored Cedric Sullivan.

Five Points had two hits but committed three errors.

Five Points plays against Lincoln East at the Elkhorn North Tournament.

Kearney Post 52 120 80—11 9 2

Five Points Bank 000 10—1 2 3

WP — Anderson. LP — Hinrichs. 2B—K: Kohtz, Hansen. 3B—FPB: Sullivan. HR—K: Andersen.

