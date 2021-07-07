LEGION ROUNDUP: Gretna edges Home Federal for top seed in area tournament

OMAHA — Home Federal suffered a road loss Wednesday by a thin margin.

Home Federal outhit Gretna 7-3 but was edged 2-1 in a game played at Omaha Skutt that determined the No. 1 seed for the upcoming area tournament.

Tyler Fay limited Gretna to one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

“I was very pleased with the great job done by Tyler Fay,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “He pitched five great innings and competed well. He only made one mistake on a 3-1 pitch that they guy hit for a home run. Other than that he was dialed in all night.”

Mike Buhrman and Brayden Wenzl each had two hits for Home Federal.

“Offensively Mike Buhrman got us going with two hits with a double,” Wells said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit with runners on base, which has kind of been our problem the last few games.”

Home Federal (19-11) begins play in this weekend’s Hastings/Kearney tournament Friday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Home Federal (19-11) 000 001 0—1 7 1

Gretna 011 000 x—2 3 1