LEGION ROUNDUP: Home Federal beats Lincoln East in Hastings/Kearney tournament

HASTINGS — A strong start led Home Federal to victory on the first day of the Hastings/Kearney tournament.
Home Federal scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to defeat Lincoln East 8-4 at Duncan Field. Four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth broke open a 4-2 game.
Tyler Fay led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Riley Plummer held Lincoln East to one earned run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Lincoln East 010 010 2—4 5 2
Home Federal 310 004 x—8 5 3
WP—Plummer. LP—Gaines. 2B—LE, Erikson.
U-Save swept by Norfolk
Norfolk claimed a pair of wins over U-Save Pharmacy Friday at Ryder Park.
Norfolk scored eight runs over the first two innings en route to a 12-2 win in six innings in the opener.
U-Save was outhit 10-3.
In the second game, U-Save (11-18) outhit Norfolk 8-7 but still fell 6-2.
Evan Gydesen and Ayden Beran each had two hits.
Norfolk 350 103—12 10 1
U-Save Pharmacy 100 010—2 3 1
LP—Gydesen.
Norfolk 220 200 0—6 7 1
U-Save (11-18) 000 002 0—2 8 2
LP—Gangwish. 2B—US, Brockmeier, Moreno, Ostermeier.
Five Points Bank rolls over Sioux Falls West
LINCOLN — Five runs in the first inning and six more in the third allowed the Five Points Bank juniors to cruise to a 15-1 win over Sioux Falls West in the Capital City Clash Friday.
Hunter Jensen, Cohen Evans and Zenon Sack all had two hits for Five Points (18-14). Jace Chrisman keyed the big first inning with a three-run home run.
Evans also pitched a complete-game five-inning win, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Sioux Falls West 100 00—1 4 2
Five Points Bank (18-14) 516 3x—15 10 0
WP—Evans. 2B—FP, Jensen. HR—FP, Chrisman.
Dinsdale Auto splits in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors split a pair of games on the opening day of the Capital City Clash Friday.
Dinsdale Auto opened the day by topping Omaha Central 8-5.
Caleb Richardson, Jacob Albers and Cedric Sullivan all collected two hits.
Zach Mader picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks over five innings.
Norris used an 11-run second inning to down Dinsdale Auto 13-8. Dinsdale Auto (17-13) took a 6-0 lead into that frame.
Albers went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI while hitting his third double of the day.
Omaha Central 120 020—5 7 3
Dinsdale Auto 231 002—8 10 1
WP—Mader. LP—Sullivan. Sv.—Obermiller. 2B—OC, Rouse; DA, Foley, Albers 2.
Dinsdale Auto (17-13) 512 00—8 7 5
Norris 0(11)0 02—13 5 4
WP–Keir. LP—Foley. 2B—DA, Albers.