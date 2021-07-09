LEGION ROUNDUP: Home Federal beats Lincoln East in Hastings/Kearney tournament

HASTINGS — A strong start led Home Federal to victory on the first day of the Hastings/Kearney tournament.

Home Federal scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to defeat Lincoln East 8-4 at Duncan Field. Four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth broke open a 4-2 game.

Tyler Fay led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Riley Plummer held Lincoln East to one earned run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Lincoln East 010 010 2—4 5 2

Home Federal 310 004 x—8 5 3

WP—Plummer. LP—Gaines. 2B—LE, Erikson.

U-Save swept by Norfolk

Norfolk claimed a pair of wins over U-Save Pharmacy Friday at Ryder Park.

Norfolk scored eight runs over the first two innings en route to a 12-2 win in six innings in the opener.

U-Save was outhit 10-3.

In the second game, U-Save (11-18) outhit Norfolk 8-7 but still fell 6-2.

Evan Gydesen and Ayden Beran each had two hits.