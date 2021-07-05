LEGION ROUNDUP: Lincoln North Star edges Home Federal for Cornhusker League title

LINCOLN — Cam Teinert’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lincoln (North Star) Anderson Ford a 7-6 walk-off win over Home Federal in the Cornhusker League championship game Monday.
The game went back and forth with Home Federal scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 6-5. Caleb Coslor walked and Braden Robinson singled, and both advanced on a Mike Buhrman bunt.
That set up Tyler Fay’s two-run single to center field.
“We took the lead late and just didn’t execute at the end the way we needed to,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We battled back but came up a little short at the end.”
Home Federal led 3-0 after two innings. Fay singled home Ryan Williams and Coslor in the first inning before Coslor added an RBI single in the second.
“Caleb Coslor got us going with two early hits and Tyler Fay drove in four runs,” Wells said. “That was huge. Jaden Jurgensmier gave us a good start and five solid innings. He competed well or us.
“But in the end in came down to the fact that we didn’t make enough players.”
North Star scored the next four runs to take a lead in the bottom of the fifth. Caden Steiger hit a sacrifice fly that allowed two runs to score in the fifth.
Home Federal (19-10) tied it in the top of the sixth when Tyler Douglass scored on a wild pitch with two outs. But North Star took a 5-4 lead on a pinch-hit RBI single by Trevor Yorges in the bottom of that inning.
“I’m proud of team for how it gave itself a chance to compete for a league championship,” Wells said.
Robinson and Buhrman will represent Home Federal in Tuesday’s Cornhusker League all-star game in Hastings.
“I’m really proud of Mike and Braden,” Wells said. “They’ve given us a lot of production in the iddle of our lineup and leadership. We could have easily had four or five guys who could have been all-stars, but that’s the way it goes, and it’s nice to have those two represent us.”
Home Federal returns to action Wednesday. What was originally scheduled as a home doubleheader against Gretna will be instead played at Omaha Skutt.
Home Federal (19-10) 210 001 2—6 9 1
Lincoln N. Star 001 121 2—7 8 0
WP—Teinert. LP—Nelson. 2B—HF, Leiting; LNS, Aldridge, Bishop, Teinert, Wesslund.
Dinsdale Auto splits with Hastings
The Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors earned a split during Monday’s doubleheader against Hastings Runza at Ryder Park.
In the first game, Hastings scored eight runs over the final three innings to overcome Dinsdale Auto’s six-run fourth and claim a 9-8 victory.
Calub Clark and Brady Hamburger each had two hits and two RBIs for Hastings.
Ethan Foley went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs to top Dinsdale Auto. Brock Hurley added two runs and scored twice.
Dinsdale Auto overcame seven errors to edge Hastings 5-4 in the second game. Cedric Sullivan earned the win, allowing four unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings.
Caleb Richardson recorded the final out for the save.
Hastings 001 042 2—9 8 2
Dinsdale Auto 100 610 0—8 10 4
WP—Robinson. LP—Kontos. 2B—H, Ground, Robinson; DA, Hurley, Brewer.
Hastings 010 200 1—4 3 1
Dinsdale Auto 112 010 x—5 4 7
WP—Sullivan. LP—Crecelius. Sv.—Richardson. 2B—DA, Albers.