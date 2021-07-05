LEGION ROUNDUP: Lincoln North Star edges Home Federal for Cornhusker League title

LINCOLN — Cam Teinert’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lincoln (North Star) Anderson Ford a 7-6 walk-off win over Home Federal in the Cornhusker League championship game Monday.

The game went back and forth with Home Federal scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 6-5. Caleb Coslor walked and Braden Robinson singled, and both advanced on a Mike Buhrman bunt.

That set up Tyler Fay’s two-run single to center field.

“We took the lead late and just didn’t execute at the end the way we needed to,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We battled back but came up a little short at the end.”

Home Federal led 3-0 after two innings. Fay singled home Ryan Williams and Coslor in the first inning before Coslor added an RBI single in the second.

“Caleb Coslor got us going with two early hits and Tyler Fay drove in four runs,” Wells said. “That was huge. Jaden Jurgensmier gave us a good start and five solid innings. He competed well or us.

“But in the end in came down to the fact that we didn’t make enough players.”