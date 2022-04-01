Lehecka's third-place finish paces Grand Island at home invite

With cold temperatures and wind gusts creating turbulent playing conditions, Grand Island Senior High’s Jared Lehecka remained internally calm.

Lehecka shot a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Islanders with a third-place finish in Friday’s Grand Island Invitational at Riverside Golf Club. It marked the best 18-hole performance in the senior’s high school career and was just one stroke shy of his top competitive round at Riverside.

“I just tried to keep a good attitude and have a smooth swing,” Lehecka said. “Everything seemed to work out pretty well for me. I had some struggles on some holes, but I was able to come back from them.

“Overall, it was just about keeping a good attitude.”

Lehecka’s 75 left him two shots back of the lead. Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson earned medalist honors with a 1-over 73, while Brayden Schram of Hastings took second with a 74.

For Lehecka, the good vibes started early.

“On the range before I teed off, I was hitting the ball super-solid and just listening to music,” Lehecka said. “I was dancing a little, getting into a good groove. I was feeling pretty loose.”

The approach worked well as Lehecka rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 first hole. He finished with four birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey with his short game and putting carrying his round.

“Putts were falling for me,” Lehecka said. “I only had 29 putts, which is very good for me. I hit a lot of fairways, too, so that obviously helped a lot.”

Grand Island coach James Kuebler said he was pleased with Lehecka’s performance.

“Jared recently started working here at Riverside, so he has become kind of a ‘range rat,’ which is showing up in his scores,”

Kuebler said. “Also, his composure on the course has improved. He has matured quite a bit and is keeping it a little more toward the center of the road as far as his emotions are concerned.

“I’m really proud of the work that Jared has put in and that he is willing to be coachable and address some of the inconsistencies in his game.”

Lehecka’s strong start began with a 2-under-par nine-hole round in Grand Island’s season-opening dual meet against Hastings at Lochland Country Club on March 18.

“Jared is coming off a hot summer and he’s started off this year going in the right direction,” Kuebler said. “Today, he played about as loose and relaxed as I’ve seen him play. For him, it’s all coming together at the right time.”

Omaha Creighton Prep shot 312 to win the team title by two shots over Omaha Westside (314), while Lincoln East finished third (322). Grand Island tied for fourth with Lincoln Southeast at 323.

“I think we’re all a little disappointed with the way we played today,” Kuebler said of the Islanders’ placement in the team standings. “We’re very capable of shooting much lower. I think there were some nerves today.

“The guys have big aspirations for themselves this year and, despite my best attempts to convince them that this was just one golf tournament — not the one event that was going to define us, whether we shot well or didn’t — we played tight.”

Save for Lehecka, Kuebler said the Islanders struggled with their short game and putting. That included several lipped-out putts in the four- or five-foot range.

“I could see it on their faces when they were coming off the greens — the shaking of the heads — that they were frustrated,” Kuebler said. “I thought they held their composure pretty well considering it was tough playing conditions and they were putting a lot of pressure on themselves.

“We know we can play better, but now we’ve got something that we can build upon. Hopefully this makes them hungry to keep working to see where we can go.”