Lifelong journey nearing end for Central City senior Drew Garfield and coach/dad Darin

What almost seems like a lifelong journey for Darin and Drew Garfield in wrestling is about to come to an end.
As Drew heads into his final state wrestling tournament, it’s also going to be the last week he will get to experience wrestling being coached by his dad, Darin.
The Bison coach has been coaching Drew since the early years.
Drew, who is a two-time medalist and was part of Central City’s state championship team last year, is a defending state champion that is ranked No. 1 in 113 pounds in Class C and is 45-0 this season. His mission for another state championship gets under way at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Drew said he’s been wrestling since he was three years old and has enjoyed every minute of it, especially since he’s been coached by his dad.
“I’ve been raised into the sport and I love it especially with my dad being there every step of the way ever since I first put on a wrestling singlet,” Drew said.
Darin said Drew is someone he calls a “mat rat” because he has enjoyed the sport for so long.
“I’d come home from practices and he would be in his singlet ready to wrestle me as soon as I walked into the door,” Darin said. “He’s been going to wrestling meets with us for a long time and he’s been through more seeding meetings than any kid probably should have.
“He always wants to see some highlight tapes of some of my earlier teams. He’s been in love of the sport since day one.”
Every coach gets nervous for their wrestlers, especially when it’s their own kid. Darin admitted that early in Drew’s career, he would get some butterflies and have some nerves.
But later on, he just sits back and just lets Drew do his own thing for several reasons.
“He’s a steady kid that he doesn’t get too high or too low depending on the situation. His emotional side of how he handles stuff on the mat has really helped me keep it in check,” Garfield said. “I always have that feeling he’s going to do his job on the mat. He has a lot of confidence.”
The two have experienced a lot of special moments as well during the years. Darin would take Drew to different parts of the country to get better in wrestling. Not just for wrestling but for them to spend time together.
Drew grew up watching Central City win state championships in Class C in 2009 and 2013 and in Class B in 2011 as well as seeing a number of individual state champions for the Bison. He also got a win that sealed the dual over Aurora, which gave his dad his 200th career dual victory.
But there’s one moment both will remember for the rest of their lives. After Drew won the 106-pound championship over Oakland-Craig’s Trenton Arlt last year, he jumped into this dad’s arm and gave him a big hug.
Drew said: “That was one of best experiences of my life. Every wrestler dreams of winning a state championship but to do it with my dad adds to that.”
Darin said: “I’ve been blessed to be around some amazing kids who have been state champions and those are special moments too but I don’t know if it gets any better than having your own son jumping into your arms as a state champion who was part of a team state championship as well.”
As Drew’s final state tournament gets under way on Thursday, Darin’s said it’s going to be bittersweet when it done on Saturday.
“It’s been a lifelong journey for us. It’s one of those things you don’t even think about until it’s nearing the end. We’re going to try and cherish it this week,” Darin said. “It’s been an absolute joy of a lifetime and something we’ll cherish forever.”
While Drew said he’s excited for his final state tournament, he wants to do one more thing: win another state title.
“We’re not done yet,” Drew said. “I’m having a good season but it’s not finished.”
However, there is a Central City teammate that is having just as much success. Cole Kunz is another Bison wrestler that knows a little bit of that journey with Drew.
Kunz, who is No. 1 at 120 and a returning state champion at 45-0, has gone on many of those trips with the Garfields while growing up.
Darin said the two have been involved in wrestling together since they were four years old.
“Those two are the best of friends since the beginning. They’ve been drill partners since they were four years old,” coach Garfield said. “They’ve done this thing together and it’s almost like a brotherhood with those two. They both complement each other very well.
“I really don’t think they are where they are today without each other. You look in the corner and you have two state champions going at it in practice every day. It’s been a fun situation.”
The two wrestlers had their battles with each other during the years, even for spots on varsity during their freshmen season. Drew said all those battles in the practice room, which he admitted can get pretty intense, have helped the two of them become better wrestlers.
“That’s OK because iron sharpens iron. We’re better wrestlers because of it. We were both state champions last year and we both want to be state champions again,” Drew said.
In all, Central City is taking five other kids to the state tournament in Dalton Lovejoy (106), Tristan Burbach (No. 2 at 126), Brandon Fye (132), Bryce Sutton (No. 3 at 160) and Jeremie Elton (182).
Coach Garfield said he expects those wrestlers to have good tournaments as well and hopefully have a chance for a top five finish.
“We have high expectations in our program,” coach Garfield said. “We’re going down there to bring home as many medals as possible and see where those points will put us in the team standings. We’re going to be ready to battle when Thursday gets here.”
There are other wrestlers in the area with family connections that will be competing at the state tournament later this week.
— Wood River’s Riley Waddington and coach and father Darin.
— Broken Bow brothers Cyrus, Conner and Cal Wells
— Burwell brothers Austin and Cody Mayfield.
Drew Garfield and Kunz aren’t the only area undefeated wrestlers heading into the state tournament.
In fact, they aren’t the only set of teammates.
Hastings has three undefeated wrestlers heading into the state tournament. Braiden Kort is 46-0 at 126 while Landon Weidner is 40-0 at 152 and Jett Samuelson is 39-0 at 160. All three are No. 1 in their weight classes in Class B.
Palmer’s Gunner Reimers is 45-0, a returning state champion, who is No. 1 at 220 in Class D.
Aurora’s Aaron Jividen, a returning state medalist, is also undefeated on the season as he enters the state tournament at 40-0 and is ranked No. 3 at 285 in Class B.
The only other returning state champion is St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker. He won 120 at Class C and is ranked No. He enters the state meet after finishing fourth in districts last week. That was the same path he took to a state championship last year.