Lifelong journey nearing end for Central City senior Drew Garfield and coach/dad Darin

“He always wants to see some highlight tapes of some of my earlier teams. He’s been in love of the sport since day one.”

Every coach gets nervous for their wrestlers, especially when it’s their own kid. Darin admitted that early in Drew’s career, he would get some butterflies and have some nerves.

But later on, he just sits back and just lets Drew do his own thing for several reasons.

“He’s a steady kid that he doesn’t get too high or too low depending on the situation. His emotional side of how he handles stuff on the mat has really helped me keep it in check,” Garfield said. “I always have that feeling he’s going to do his job on the mat. He has a lot of confidence.”

The two have experienced a lot of special moments as well during the years. Darin would take Drew to different parts of the country to get better in wrestling. Not just for wrestling but for them to spend time together.

Drew grew up watching Central City win state championships in Class C in 2009 and 2013 and in Class B in 2011 as well as seeing a number of individual state champions for the Bison. He also got a win that sealed the dual over Aurora, which gave his dad his 200th career dual victory.