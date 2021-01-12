Lincoln East defeats No. 10 Grand Island Senior High

“We were really just trying to limit Traudt’s touches,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Quinton Adams did a really nice job of being physical on Traudt and limiting his touches the best that we could. Isaac got some stuff inside off offensive rebounds and at the line at the end, but I do think we kind of effectively limited him a little bit.

“Brayden McPhail also did a good job of pressuring Traudt down the floor — just to try and kind of wear on him a little bit. The guys executed what we were trying to do pretty well.”

Grand Island countered with a big performance by Dylan Sextro. The 6-foot-6 junior was a perfect 6 of 6 shooting from the floor, scoring all 15 of his points in the first 2 1/2 quarters before finally being slowed down by the Spartans.

“Dylan is just getting better and better every day,” Slough said. “He continues to emerge as a threat for us, offensively, and as he grows in that role, he’s going to learn to be more comfortable down the stretch.

“For the first three quarters, Dylan was really aggressive with his shot and in the fourth quarter, he wasn’t quite as aggressive. We just have him be willing to make plays no matter what the situation is.”