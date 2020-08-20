Lincoln East sweeps Islanders on opening night

Putting up 17 runs and 30 hits wasn’t enough for the Grand Island Senior High softball team to pick up a win during Thursday’s season-opening doubleheader.

Not with the way that Lincoln East was hitting.

The Spartans recorded 37 hits with 11 doubles to sweep the Islanders 16-9 and 18-8.

“I thought we came out and hit really well,” first-year Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “There were just some innings where we were a little flat.

“Outfielders I thought did an awesome job. (Lincoln East) hit, and we tracked them down. We got the ball in and I thought we made some great plays out there.”

Lincoln East used a five-run fifth inning to take a 10-2 lead in the opener. Three outs away from the game ending via mercy rule, the Islanders battled back and came within 10-6 in the sixth.

The Spartans ended the attempted comeback with six runs in the top of the seventh.

“They didn’t give up,” Graves said of her players. “East can hit. We stayed in it, and things can only go up from here.”

Leadoff hitter Morgan Adams went 3 for 6 with five RBIs for East.