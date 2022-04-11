Lincoln High nips Grand Island Senior High in overtime

Playing from behind continues to make the 2022 season an uphill climb for Grand Island Senior High.

Lincoln High’s Jesse Cruse scored in the 92nd minute, lifting the Links to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Islanders Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Grand Island never led, continuing a frustrating trend for coach Jeremy Jensen’s squad.

The Islanders (2-6) have only played with the lead during their 6-1 victory at Hastings on March 31 and their other win came 1-0 via a shootout against Norfolk at home on March 28. Otherwise, Grand Island has trailed during the full run of play in all six of its losses.

“The fact that we’re where we are in the season and we have yet to play with the lead with the exception of one game is difficult,” Jensen said. “We’ve got kids up top that can put the ball in the net, but the chemistry isn’t there.

“We’re just not creating enough opportunities and then what happens is the guys up front become a little bit impatient. Then, the game plan starts to get pushed aside and we just want to use our athletic ability to go one versus four against people and that just doesn’t work against these big, athletic teams.”

For Lincoln High (5-4), the overtime victory came three days after suffering a 5-4 OT loss against Norfolk.

“I’m really proud of our guys for sticking with it,” Links coach Alex Cerny said. “We had an OT game last week where we jumped out to an early lead and we kind of laid an egg, so to bounce back — especially on the road — was important.”

Grand Island was able to tie the score at 1-1 when senior Javier Baide drilled home a direct kick in the 74th minute.

“Where the ball was situated, I told Javi and Jalen (Jensen) both to look at it to see where the wall was set,” Jeremy Jensen said. “They made the right decision and Javi executed really well.”

Avery Daniel gave Lincoln High a 1-0 lead, scoring an unassisted goal in the 57th minute. The Links were turned away on their next seven shots on goal before Cruse finally scored the go-ahead goal early in the second OT period.

“We finally got some bounces there late,” Cerny said. “I don’t know how many times we hit the post and credit to Grand Island’s keeper — he made a couple of incredible saves.”

Islanders’ goalie Diego Leyva finished with 12 saves. That included three saves in the first OT.

“Diego played really well in the net,” Jensen said. “Goal-keeper play has been an issue for us this year and Diego made a couple fantastic saves. We’d like to see him continue to improve with his decision-making, but overall, we were really pleased.

“We played really sound, defensively.”

But the inability to convert a pair of scoring chances in the first OT came back to haunt the Islanders.

“The first 10-minute period of overtime, we really played quite well,” Jensen said. “We had some opportunities — a couple of really good ones — that we didn’t capitalize on.”

Jensen credited the Links for keeping Grand Island’s offense bottled up. Lincoln High had 15 shots on goal compared to six for the Islanders.

“From the attacking standpoint, Lincoln High always had numbers behind the ball,” Jensen said. “They had four back all the time when we were pushing two forwards and if we had three forward, they had five back so it always looked like they had extra guys back. So we really talked about being patient, but purposeful with possession.

“We were patient sometimes, but not real purposeful and we started reaching a little bit.”

Despite the loss, Jensen said he was encouraged by several aspects of Grand Island’s performance.

“There was a lot more good in that game than we’ve had,” Jensen said. “I think that will be something that hopefully we can build off of. We’re going to search for the positives.”