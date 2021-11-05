Lincoln Lutheran overpowers GICC in C-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic simply had no answers for Lincoln Lutheran.
The Class C-1 No. 1-rated and No. 3 seeded Warriors came out and took it to the No. 3-rated Crusaders during a 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 win Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win puts Lincoln Lutheran into the Class C-1 state championship match against No. 4 Kearney Catholic Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Warriors put up dominant numbers in connecting on 39 kills and 16 blocks. Abby Wachal led the Warriors with 12 kills, while Ashlyn DeBoer chipped in seven kills.
The Warrior defense was also very effective as they had 72 digs, making it hard for the Crusaders to get kills down. Freshman libero Keri Leimbach led the Warrior defense with 17 digs, while Raegan Holle and Wachel each added 15.
“We’re a well-rounded team. When we’re on, it’s hard for other teams to stop us and we can frustrate them,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “And our defense seems to pick up a lot of teams where other teams might think balls are down and it was that way again tonight. The players just have a lot of trust in each other. And it’s fun to coach this team.”
The Crusaders could only muster 19 kills and had 22 hitting errors against Lincoln Lutheran. Lucy Ghaifan led the way with seven kills, while Chloe Cloud added five kills.
“They are just so much better than us,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They run a much faster offense than us that it was hard for us to keep up, They are just so balanced and their defense is very good. There isn’t a part of their game that they don’t do well.”
In the opening set, Lincoln Lutheran jumped out to a 19-10 lead with Wachal delivering five kills.
The Crusaders got some life early in the second as Ghaifan knocked down two kills and a block, while Gracie Woods had a kill and block to help them get out to a 9-2 lead.
But Wachel quickly got the Warriors back into the match as she delivered a kill, then served a 5-0 run with two aces to tie the match at 10-all.
Later, Molli Martin had a kill then Ashlyn DeBoer served a 7-0 run for a 19-12 lead.
Lincoln Lutheran led 12-10 in set three. But after DeBoer delivered a kill to give the ball to the Warriors, Holle served out the match with a 12-0 run. Wachal had four kills in the run.
“We got into some of our stronger rotations and we knew we needed to score points and get those runs,” Ziegler said. “They just got the job done.”
GICC setter Carolyn Maser had 17 assists, while Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 21 digs and Woods had three blocks.
GICC drops into the third-place match against No. 6 Columbus Lakeview, which lost a five-set match to Kearney Catholic in the other C-1 semifinal, at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
While the Crusaders do have one more match to play, Zavala said she has enjoyed coaching them this season and hopes they can finish out the year with a win.
“This has been a great season coaching these kids. We had a great group of seniors (Cloud, Heidelk, Alyssa Wilson and Kylee Hasselmann) and we’re going to miss them. And it was a team effort all year long,” she said. “No one cared about how many sets they were getting, they just enjoyed playing together.
“But we have one more day together and hopefully the kids can bounce back from this and finish the year on a good note.”