Lincoln Lutheran overpowers GICC in C-1 semifinals

“They are just so much better than us,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They run a much faster offense than us that it was hard for us to keep up, They are just so balanced and their defense is very good. There isn’t a part of their game that they don’t do well.”

In the opening set, Lincoln Lutheran jumped out to a 19-10 lead with Wachal delivering five kills.

The Crusaders got some life early in the second as Ghaifan knocked down two kills and a block, while Gracie Woods had a kill and block to help them get out to a 9-2 lead.

But Wachel quickly got the Warriors back into the match as she delivered a kill, then served a 5-0 run with two aces to tie the match at 10-all.

Later, Molli Martin had a kill then Ashlyn DeBoer served a 7-0 run for a 19-12 lead.

Lincoln Lutheran led 12-10 in set three. But after DeBoer delivered a kill to give the ball to the Warriors, Holle served out the match with a 12-0 run. Wachal had four kills in the run.

“We got into some of our stronger rotations and we knew we needed to score points and get those runs,” Ziegler said. “They just got the job done.”