Lincoln North Star pulls away from Grand Island Senior High

A promising start quickly evaporated for the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team Tuesday.
The Islanders exited the first quarter only trailing Lincoln North Star by three. But the Gators exploded for 29 points in the second period to pull away for a 58-17 victory.
In search of its first victory, Grand Island (0-5) played on even footing with North Star (3-4) until a Joes LadoAndrea 3-point play broke a 6-all tie with 3.2 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“I thought we came out well and ready to fight,” Islanders coach Jeff Balz said. “We thought this was a game that we could certainly compete in. I thought the kids were ready to go to start with.
“We didn’t hit some shots early on, and that brought us down when they did. That started to get us behind the eight-ball early.”
Grand Island could have held a lead after the first quarter. But quality shots wouldn’t fall, and the team went 3-for-14 from the floor to start the contest.
“We looked at halftime and it appeared we missed eight to 10 bunnies there right around the basket,” Balz said. “If we make those, it’s a different ballgame going into half than it is. We missed all of ours and they made all of theirs.”
The Gators forced nine turnovers in the second quarter while Sarah Gatwech scored 11 of her game-high 19 points to turn the close game into a 38-14 halftime lead.
“They got turnovers, and those turnovers led to easy baskets,” Balz said. “That’s one of the things that we have to continue to work on and continue to shore up.”
As the Islanders try to rebuild their program under the first-year head coach, they continue to focus on the process and attempt to not get too discouraged by the early-season results.
“We’ve got some kids that handle things really well and some that are struggling,” Balz said. “But we teach and teach and teach and continue to stay positive while working at it every single day.”
Grand Island enters the five-day Christmas moratorium before resuming the season Monday with the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. The 12th-seeded Islanders open at fifth-seeded Lincoln Northeast.
“I hope we take these next five days off just as a break for ourselves and maybe look inward a little bit,” Balz said. “But I hope we come out and compete on Monday. It’s five days off then having to come out and compete without a practice, but I just hope that we do compete.”