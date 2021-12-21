Lincoln North Star pulls away from Grand Island Senior High

The Gators forced nine turnovers in the second quarter while Sarah Gatwech scored 11 of her game-high 19 points to turn the close game into a 38-14 halftime lead.

“They got turnovers, and those turnovers led to easy baskets,” Balz said. “That’s one of the things that we have to continue to work on and continue to shore up.”

As the Islanders try to rebuild their program under the first-year head coach, they continue to focus on the process and attempt to not get too discouraged by the early-season results.

“We’ve got some kids that handle things really well and some that are struggling,” Balz said. “But we teach and teach and teach and continue to stay positive while working at it every single day.”

Grand Island enters the five-day Christmas moratorium before resuming the season Monday with the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. The 12th-seeded Islanders open at fifth-seeded Lincoln Northeast.

“I hope we take these next five days off just as a break for ourselves and maybe look inward a little bit,” Balz said. “But I hope we come out and compete on Monday. It’s five days off then having to come out and compete without a practice, but I just hope that we do compete.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.