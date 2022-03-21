Lincoln North Star’s late goal sinks Grand Island Senior High

Missed opportunities early resulted in disappointment late for Grand Island Senior High.

Zeed Al-Ale scored on a free kick from 22 yards in the 77th minute, giving Lincoln North Star a 2-1 victory over the Class A No. 5-rated Islanders in their home opener Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Grand Island goalie Alberto Bermudez was able to get two hands on Al-Ale’s hard shot, but couldn’t hold it in the wet and windy conditions.

“This one hurt,” said Grand Island coach Jeremy Jensen, whose team slipped to 0-2 on the season. “We want to host districts — that’s the most important thing. Losing points in games like this really comes back to haunt you.

“Last year, we started the season 0-3 and we fought our way back, but you get sick of digging out of holes. We’re talented enough that we shouldn’t have to dig like that.”

After a scoreless first half, North Star (1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute when Cooper Kinnan found the goal off a Navigators’ corner kick. Grand Island responded in the 56th minute when freshmen Johnny Pedroza broke loose for an unassisted goal, tying the score at 1-1.

That set the stage for Al-Ale’s game-winner.

“We started really slow and we grew into the game as the first half came to an end,” North Star coach Joel Bergt said. “We started a little slow again in the second half, but after we got our first goal, I think momentum shifted.

“I really applaud my boys for the way they responded after (Grand Island) came back and tied it at 1-1. We kept in it and kept going after the goal.”

While the late score was the difference on the scoreboard, Jensen said missed opportunities in the opening half when the Islanders had the wind at their backs proved costly.

“We had all kinds of opportunities in front of the goal in the first half,” Jensen said. “The fact that we weren’t up 3-0 going into the half was upsetting to me.

“Coming out in the second half, I thought we were going to be able to finish better.”

Jensen said defensive lapses contributed to both of North Star’s goals.

“We conceded on a corner kick and without seeing the film, I don’t know, but it didn’t look like there were many purple shirts moving to the ball,” Jensen said. “And then to lose on a free kick like that was just terrible.”

The Islanders were looking to bounce back following a disappointing 7-0 loss at No. 2-rated Lincoln Southwest in their season opener.

“We played horribly on Thursday and I thought we’d come out here and follow up with a really good effort,” Jensen said. “Our energy was OK. (Our) execution was terrible.”

After watching film of the loss to Southwest, Jensen said the Islanders simply made too many “inexcusable” mistakes.

“I’ve been coaching for

18 years and we’ve never conceded seven times,” Jensen said. “To do that last Thursday was demoralizing in a lot of ways, so we went back and looked at the film and the film was poor — really poor.”

As a result, Grand Island tweaked its lineup for the North Star match. That change included four freshmen — Giovanni Amaya, Thatcher Panowicz, Hector Estrada and Pedroza — all earning starts against the Navigators.

“It wasn’t necessarily just to shake it up,” Jensen said of the changes. “It’s that they deserved it.”

Grand Island is scheduled to return to action Thursday at Lincoln Southeast. The Knights are 2-0 following Monday’s 4-1 victory over Norfolk.

“We just need to get to work and play better,” Jensen said. “With these guys, the capability is there.

“The message is going to be that we’ve just got to find the first win. You can’t start a streak until you get the first one.”