Lincoln Pius X blanks Grand Island Senior High

Powered by Bree Korta’s five-goal performance, Class A No. 9-rated Lincoln Pius X posted an 8-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Korta scored two first-half goals as the Thunderbolts (7-1) built a 3-0 lead at the intermission. The junior midfielder added three more goals in the second half, including the final two, as Pius extended its winning streak to three matches.

“We like to create pressure, put people in situations that they’re not used to and it worked for us tonight,” Pius coach Steve Andersen said. “We’ve got some girls hitting their peak at the right time, they’re coming together as a team and it’s really showing on the scoresheet.”

Korta scored the first goal in the 11th minute and teammate Abby Vacek added another goal less than two minutes later. Korta struck again for her second goal in the 28th minute, giving the Thunderbolts a 3-0 lead.

Tenley Heimes’ scored in the 42nd minute, Korta recorded a hat trick with her third goal in the 53rd minute and Heimes scored for the second time to make it 6-0 in the 59th minute. Korta’s final two goals came at the 65th and 76th minutes, respectively.

Despite the loss, Grand Island coach Benny Hanaphy said he was pleased with his team’s effort on defense.

“There are a lot of things that we have to fix, but when everyone is working hard and trying hard, that’s something you can work with,” Hanaphy said. “That’s our foundation. That’s what we’re focusing on: attitude, work ethic and communication.

“Pius is a top team that we were playing against and we made them work for it.”

The Thunderbolts kept the pressure on throughout, finishing with 28 shots on goal. Grand Island goalie Haven Waterman recorded 20 saves.

“Haven bounced back from an early mistake and I was really proud of her,” Hanaphy said. “I was really proud of how she responded and how she was a role model for the rest of the team for the remainder of the game.”

Pius recorded its fifth shutout of the season, limiting the Islanders to two shots on goal.

“I really challenged the girls at the beginning of the year that all of our success up top was going to come from good defense in the back,” Andersen said. “That’s the case in nearly every sport, but our girls have most definitely bought into it and it’s paying off for us.”

The Islanders struggled to put pressure on the Pius goalkeepers. Grand Island (1-9) was playing shorthanded up front as senior Sage McCallum missed the match to attend academic honors night.

“We were a little bit impatient and maybe a little bit of it was inexperience,” Hanaphy said. “We were missing Sage tonight, who is a huge part of our attack with not only her play, but the instructions she gives out there.”

With four matches remaining in the regular season, Hanaphy said the Islanders’ remain upbeat during a rebuilding season. Grand Island’s roster includes just two seniors in McCallum and Waterman.

“We play in such a strong conference and it’s hard to stay positive when you have so many obstacles in your way,” Hanaphy said. “With those obstacles, we have really addressed that and talked about not getting in our own way and working to eliminate mistakes.

“We want to try and work together and keep a positive attitude.”