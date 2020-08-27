Lincoln Pius X sweeps pair of games from G.I. Senior High

Lincoln Pius X picked up its first wins of the season to spoil senior night for the Grand Island Senior High softball team Thursday at Veteran’s Field Softball Complex.
The Thunderbolts amassed 27 hits, including 13 for extra bases, to sweep the Islanders 9-3 and 10-2 in five innings.
“I thought we played better tonight,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “We had hard-hit balls right at them. It’s a tough couple of losses on senior night. I wish we would have pulled one or both of them out, but it is what it is at this point. We’ve got to put it in the past and move on to Saturday.”
Pius led the opener 4-2 before breaking things open in the third with a two-out rally of four runs. Lexi Zahourek had a two-run double to key the inning.
The Thunderbolts’ No. 8 hitter Alisha Huber went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three runs.
Ava Dunning, Sydney Cobler and Adriana Cabello drove in runs for the Islanders.
Grand Island had seven hits, but the Islanders are struggling to string them together to produce a big inning.
“We’re all hitting. We just have to put them together,” Graves said. “Then defensively if you take out one or two innings, it’s a completely different game.”
Pius (2-3) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second game with the aid of a two-run double by Sara Iburg.
Huber, hitting ninth, continued her big night with a grand slam to center field in the fifth inning.
Leslie Ramos had an RBI while Cobler and Britt Titman both scored for the Islanders (0-8).
Between games, Grand Island honored its senior class along with those players’ parents.
“We’re just sad to be losing that class of seniors and glad to get their senior night in,” Graves said. “We wish them all the best in the future.”
Grand Island returns to action Saturday at the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.
Lincoln Pius X 044 000 1—9 13 1
Grand Island 020 000 1—3 7 2
WP—Just. LP—Cobler. 2B—LP, Huber 2, Zahourek 2, Chapman. 3B—LP, Iburg, Huber; GI, Ramos.
Lincoln Pius (2-3) 312 04—10 14 1
Grand Island (0-8) 002 00—2 5 0
WP—Chapman. LP—Dunning. 2B—LP, Iburg, Swanson, Chapman, Hagedorn, Zahourek; GI, Cobler. HR—LP, Huber.
