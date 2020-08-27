Lincoln Pius X sweeps pair of games from G.I. Senior High

Lincoln Pius X picked up its first wins of the season to spoil senior night for the Grand Island Senior High softball team Thursday at Veteran’s Field Softball Complex.

The Thunderbolts amassed 27 hits, including 13 for extra bases, to sweep the Islanders 9-3 and 10-2 in five innings.

“I thought we played better tonight,” Grand Island coach Taylor Graves said. “We had hard-hit balls right at them. It’s a tough couple of losses on senior night. I wish we would have pulled one or both of them out, but it is what it is at this point. We’ve got to put it in the past and move on to Saturday.”

Pius led the opener 4-2 before breaking things open in the third with a two-out rally of four runs. Lexi Zahourek had a two-run double to key the inning.

The Thunderbolts’ No. 8 hitter Alisha Huber went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three runs.

Ava Dunning, Sydney Cobler and Adriana Cabello drove in runs for the Islanders.

Grand Island had seven hits, but the Islanders are struggling to string them together to produce a big inning.