Lincoln Southeast sweeps Islanders

Winning a tight first set can do wonders for a team’s confidence for the rest of the match.
Coming back to win, especially in the final moments, does even more.
Lincoln Southeast trailed 24-22 and came back to win 26-24. That gave the Knights the confidence they needed for the rest of the match during a 26-24, 25-21, 25-14 win over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.
Southeast coach Paige Hubl took a timeout when the Knights trailed 24-22. She said even though the Knights gave up an early 13-9 lead to fall behind, she still had confidence that they were going to pull it out.
“I told the girls when I took that timeout that they were going to win that set and I wanted them to believe that,” Hubl said. “They went out and tied it up and grabbed it. It was great to see the girls come together as a unit and fight.”
After the timeout, Kayla Foster and Brittany Wulf had back-to-back kills to even it up. Then an Islander net violation and Wulf’s seventh kill of the set gave Southeast the 1-0 advantage. Grand Island’s passing broke down in the process.
GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said the Islanders, who fell to 0-15 on the season, need to know how to finish.
“Seeing that win and seeing you up 1-0 helps so much with confidence,” Ehrke said. “We need to find ways to close out matches and grab the W. We can’t expect other teams to give it to us. We have got to do it ourselves.”
Southeast also had the balance during the entire night, which allowed the Knights to go on big runs in the next two sets.
The Knights in all had 46 kills, led by Wulf’s 13, while twin sister Tiffany Wulf chipped in 10. Hannah Fleming had nine and Grace Nichols chipped in eight.
“They bring some power with their attack. We just try to set up a good block to slow them down the best we could. With good attackers, you can slow them down a little bit but they are going to get their kills and points,” Ehrke said. “We need to do a better job of getting touches and slowing the ball and creating passes in the backrow for us.”
Hubl said passing helped the Knights to be balanced.
“It was very balanced as we had multiple players with more than five kills. That’s very good, especially in a three set match,” she said. “That tells us that our passing was on tonight and our ball control allowed us to be in system a lot.”
Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders with six kills, while Emma Smith had five and Rylie Huff finished with four. Setter Camaron Pfeifer dished out 16 assists and Jill Rose led the defense with 18 digs.
Ehrke said there were too many times when the Islanders were hesitant to make a play instead of wanting to make the play.
“We got to find girls that want to take the moment, embrace it and take it as a challenge. They got to want those moments,” Ehrke said. “They need to want to get the pass, want the set and want the swing. We’re looking for that consistency for a go-to or a big play moment. We take a step back and not really embrace that moment. We just need make sure we limit some of those errors in the big moments and be mentally stronger.”
Grand Island will be on the road at Lincoln High Thursday.
Lincoln Southeast 3, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast (5-10) 26 25 25
Grand Island (0-15) 24 21 14
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Taylor Wilkason 0-0-0, Hannah Fleming 9-1-0, Tiffany Wulf 10-4-0, Brittany Wulf 13-1-0, Kayla Foster 2-2-0, Alexis Gates 4-0-2, Grace Nichols 8-0-1.
GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Camaron Pfeifer 0-1-1, Maddy Hill 2-0-1, Ella Beckstrom 3-0-0, Haedyn Hoos 6-0-0, Jill Rose 0-0-0, Rylie Huff 4-0-3, Lilly Reed 3-0-3, Emma Smith 5-0-0, Katie Wemhoff 0-0-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-0-0, Claire Kelly 0-1-0.
SET ASSISTS — LSE: Foster 40, Fleming 1. GI: Pfeifer 16, Rose 2, Kelly 1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!