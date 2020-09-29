Lincoln Southeast sweeps Islanders

Southeast also had the balance during the entire night, which allowed the Knights to go on big runs in the next two sets.

The Knights in all had 46 kills, led by Wulf’s 13, while twin sister Tiffany Wulf chipped in 10. Hannah Fleming had nine and Grace Nichols chipped in eight.

“They bring some power with their attack. We just try to set up a good block to slow them down the best we could. With good attackers, you can slow them down a little bit but they are going to get their kills and points,” Ehrke said. “We need to do a better job of getting touches and slowing the ball and creating passes in the backrow for us.”

Hubl said passing helped the Knights to be balanced.

“It was very balanced as we had multiple players with more than five kills. That’s very good, especially in a three set match,” she said. “That tells us that our passing was on tonight and our ball control allowed us to be in system a lot.”

Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders with six kills, while Emma Smith had five and Rylie Huff finished with four. Setter Camaron Pfeifer dished out 16 assists and Jill Rose led the defense with 18 digs.

Ehrke said there were too many times when the Islanders were hesitant to make a play instead of wanting to make the play.