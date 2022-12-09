Lincoln Southwest pull away from GISH

Remaining competitive from start to finish has been an elusive goal for an inexperienced Grand Island Senior High squad early on this season.

Facing a second top-10 opponent in as many games at home, the Islanders were able to stay within striking distance Friday night until Class A No. 6-rated Lincoln Southwest took flight midway through the third quarter. The Silver Hawks outscored Grand Island 47-23 in the second half on the way to a 76-39 road victory.

“The biggest thing is they wore us down,” said Islanders’ coach Jeremiah Slough, whose squad lost to No. 10-rated Papillion-La Vista South 67-39 in its season opener at home on Dec. 1 before falling to Columbus 59-50 on Dec. 3 at Bellevue West. “We knew that we had to avoid the knockout punch and I thought we did a really good job through 2 1/2 quarters of doing that.

“But when we were fatigued, we started throwing the ball to them, allowing Southwest to get going in transition and when that team gets going in transition, they’re really tough.”

Leading 38-23 with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter, Southwest finished the frame with a 14-2 run that included four 3-pointers. The Silver Hawks then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, building a 60-25 advantage with 6:22 to play.

“Everything with us starts with defense and rebounding,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “Our greatest strength is in transition — we can score in a hurry and we’ve got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket.”

Chuck Love scored 17 points and Braden Frager added 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Southwest (2-1). The Silver Hawks shot 52.8% from the floor (28 of 53), including five slam dunks — four of which came in the game’s final 10:32.

“I was really disappointed in our effort the last 12 minutes of the game, primarily when we subbed down,” Slough said. “I didn’t feel like our kids did a very good job of competing for minutes.”

Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 15 points. The Islanders (0-3), who were playing without injured senior starting guard Colton Marsh, shot 36.8% from the field (14 of 38), committed eight of their 19 turnovers in the fourth quarter and were outrebounded 35-17.

“When we can get stops and rebounds and get teams to turn it over a bit, then we do a good job of converting those stops into points and that’s what we did,” Bahe said. “I thought our guys shared the ball really well in the second half, found open guys and we were able to put the ball into the basket.”

Despite the final outcome, Slough said he saw positive signs.

“Our effort was really good for the first 2 1/2 quarters and our attention to detail, defensively, was really good,” Slough said. “Our effort on the boards was good — we got outrebounded, but we at least competed and got touches.

“Offensively, we shared the ball and we didn’t turn it over a lot. I didn’t think we generated great looks, but we did a decent job of handling their pressure for most of the game.”

Grand Island continues its difficult early season schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday when it hosts No. 8 Elkhorn South.

“Every time we step onto the floor is 32 minutes of opportunity to get better,” Slough said. “Without playing the scoreboard, we just have to understand that when the clock is running, our motors have got to run. If we do that, then we’re going to make a lot of progress, but if we shut down as soon as that scoreboard gets out of hand, then this team is going to be the same team in February that they are right now.

“Overall, I have been pleased with our effort and tonight — for 2 1/2 quarters — we were much more competitive than what you saw last week against Papio South.”

Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (2-1)

Lukas Helms 1-3 2-2 5, Chuck Love 7-14 0-0 17, Rylan Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Yual Lam 2-4 0-0 4, Braden Frager 6-8 3-4 16, Karter Chamberlain 1-2 1-2 4, Reid Nagel 1-1 2-2 4, Kayvion Reynolds 2-6 4-4 8, Jackson Carpenter 4-5 0-1 8, Tairen Rahe 1-1 0-0 2, Owen McGovern 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-53 13-17 76.

GRAND ISLAND (0-3)

Cohen Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Mukadi Mukoma 2-6 0-0 4, Riley Plummer 1-6 4-4 7, Kazadi Mukoma 6-15 0-0 15, Evan McDonald 0-0 0-2 0, Reid Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxon Bernal 1-1 0-0 3, John Karnouls 3-4 0-0 8, Broxton Barrientos 1-1 0-0 2, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Babur Bhoul 0-0 0-0 0, Roam Rom 0-1 0-0 0, Matt Luol 0-0 0-0 0, Roady Mintken 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 4-6 39.

Lincoln Southwest; 16; 13; 23; 24—76

Grand Island; 7; 9; 9; 14—39

3-point goals—LSW 7-21 (Helms 1-3, Love 3-6, Smith 1-3, Lam 0-1, Frager 1-3, Chamberlain 1-2, Reynolds 0-2, McGovern 0-1), GI 7-22 (Nelson 0-1, M.Mukoma 0-3, Plummer 1-5, K.Mukoma 3-8, Kelly 0-1, Bernal 1-1, Karnouls 2-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LSW 35 (Lam 8), GI 17 (M.Makoma 4). Assists—LSW 13 (Helms 4), GI 6 (Plummer 2). Turnovers—LSW 11, GI 19. Total fouls—LSW 8, GI 14. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GIRLS

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

Class A No. 7-rated Lincoln Southwest raced to a 38-4 halftime lead and had three players score in double figures on the way to a 57-15 road victory at Grand Island Senior High Friday night.

Emma Dostal and Brinly Christensen scored 15 points apiece to pace the Silver Hawks (2-1). Hayden Rathe added 10 points and Aniya Seymore dished out five assists for Southwest.

Hailey Kenkel scored eight points, hitting 2 of 3 attempts from 3-point range, to lead the Islanders. Emma McCoy added five points and five rebounds for the Islanders (0-3).

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (2-1)

Aniya Seymour 2-6 0-0 6, Hayden Rathe 3-5 2-2 10, Emma Dostal 4-10 6-8 15, Eleanor Griffin 2-5 1-2 5, Brinly Christensen 6-9 0-0 15, Ja’Sara Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Brenly Noerrlinger 2-2 0-0 4, Giuliano Selmi 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 9-12 57.

GRAND ISLAND (0-3)

Nyaruot Wal 0-3 0-0 0, Nyagoaa Khor 1-4 0-1 2, Elli Ward 0-5 0-0 0, Mya Gawrych 0-3 0-0 0, Hailey Kenkel 3-9 0-0 8, Lidia Yusif 0-3 0-0 0, Emma McCoy 2-4 0-0 5, Raygan Hoos 0-0 0-0 0, Paislee Welty 0-0 0-0 0, Mukarim Yahya 0-0 0-0 0, Nyawal John 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-31 0-1 15.

Lincoln Southwest; 16; 22; 9; 10—57

Grand Island; 2; 2; 3; 8—15

3-point goals—LSW 8-20 (Seymour’s 2-6, Rathe 2-3, Dostal 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Christensen 3-4, Wilson 0-2), GI 3-11 (Wal 0-2, Khor 0-2, Kenkel 2-4, Yusif 0-1, McCoy 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LSW 27 (Dostal 5), GI 25 (Ward 5, McCoy 5). Assists—LSW 15 (Seymore 5), GI 3 (Wal 2). Turnovers—LSW 10, GI 27. Total fouls—LSW 6, GI 12. Technicals—None. A—NA.